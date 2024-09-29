Connect with us

Stretched for space: New design concepts for modern living

The focus is with crafting an individualized home that enhances both efficiency and the daily living experience.
City of London. — Image by © Tim Sandle.
Cities are becoming increasingly crowded, and property becomes challenging to acquire. Consequently, space is a cherished commodity for urban and suburban dwellers alike, leaving many searching for an efficient and cost-effective way to create a personalized home.

This includes modern and contemporary spaces. A modern interior has roots in modernism and 20th-century mid-century modern architecture and design, whereas a contemporary interior refers to styles that reflect the period from the late 20th century to the present.

Avenue Studio is a New York based-custom interior design and home organization solution provider. The firm has recently provided advice to clients about maximizing space and the core findings have been passed onto Digital Journal for review.

Embrace multiple functions.

Emphasizing smooth movement and easy access is the most important aspect of a comfortable home experience, and embracing a multifunctional design helps you complete tasks efficiently and maximize your space. Consider using bay windows for bonus storage or even a desk space, transform room corners for bookcases or utility shelving, and double purpose benches for both seating and storage.

Consider “soft” decorations

Expressing your personal style through interior design is one of the most exciting and fulfilling parts of creating your home, but sometimes space can get in the way. Using “soft” decorations such as cushions, pillowcases, and artwork on the walls will lighten up your home, while still maintaining a flexible and open space.

Harness the power of colour

Research shows that colour has a direct impact on people’s nervous systems and emotions. Whether in the paint on your walls, the colour of your cabinetry and millwork, or a simple pop of colour with your furniture, the clever use of colour can turn the simple act of returning home into a calming or joyful experience.

Organization is the best ingredient

People tend to overbuy groceries and kitchen tools when they have a cluttered pantry and cabinets and can’t easily see staple items. Having an accessible system to store everything will make your kitchen less frustrating and grocery runs and daily meal-prep more productive.

One size does not fit all

A closet should be as unique as your personal style. Working with a professional, a space can be designed with appropriate nooks and shelving specifically designed to accommodate your year-round wardrobe. You’ll be surprised by the runway looks you can quickly pull together when all pieces are within grasp.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

