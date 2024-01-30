State of AI in January 2024: Data-backed revelations

Alipay's app (QR code L) currently allows users to pay with a traditional credit card linked to their bank or offers small unsecured loans to buy anything from toilet paper to laptops - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER

Despite continued hesitancy and debate around ethical artificial intelligence (AI) usage, only 3 percent of marketers do not use AI or are unaware how their team uses AI. This is according to a new State of AI Report.

The report unveils how AI is used in marketing organizations, shedding a different perspective on the prevailing atmosphere, AI’s swift momentum, and opportunities for marketers to get the most out of this developing technology.

In terms of the main application, marketers tend to use AI mostly for design (41 percent), social media content creation (39 percent), and writing copy (38 percent).

In relation to specific sectors, research and consulting firms are the leaders among industries using AI for the top overall use cases. Here the primary uses are with writing content (68 percent) and design/illustration (64 percent).

At least 61 percent state they use AI regularly for copy creation, design, and social media.

The primary type of ‘artificial intelligence’ used are large Language Models. Here there are myriad generative AI tools available, and more are seemingly trying to break through the clutter every day.

While new firms seek to offer their wares, the report reveals ChatGPT is far and away the most popular AI tool for creating copy, used nearly twice as much as the next most popular tool, Chatfuel.

For search engine optimization specifically, HubSpot SEO was the top AI tool. The report also uncovers that retail and e-commerce companies are relying less on AI for content creation and more for search engine optimization, using SEMrush and HubSpot SEO more than ChatGPT.

Even if the technology is not true artificial intelligence, AI usage is not expected to slow down anytime soon over the course of this year. In fact, the study found most companies plan to leverage AI more than ever before.

In terms of AI usage expectations in 2024, 55 percent of companies with 201-1,000 employees expect to use AI more. Moreover, 72 percent of companies of all sizes expect to use AI tools more in the next 12 months.

With specific sectors, 72 percent of retail and e-commerce companies say they expect to use AI tools at least a little more.

Chelsea Alves, a Consultant for UNMiss, expresses her thoughts on the report in a statement sent to Digital Journal. Alves says: “In the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, these new AI revelations point to the transformative power of generative AI. The report not only uncovers the staggering rate of AI adoption but challenges preconceptions, revealing industry anomalies and missed opportunities.”

In terms of transitioning the course of 2024, Alves adds: “As we navigate this evolving frontier, it’s not just about identifying trends; it’s about rewriting the existing rules and embracing a new era in marketing fuelled by the promising capabilities of generative AI.”