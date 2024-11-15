Spencer Schar: The future of smart homes in real estate

Photo courtesy of geralt on Pixabay

Entrepreneur Spencer Schar takes a keen interest in real estate trends and developments, having recently relocated to Colorado from his home state of Florida. This article will look at smart homes, providing an overview of popular features and their key benefits.

Offering the ultimate in comfort and convenience, a smart home is a residential setup where devices and appliances are controlled automatically or remotely via a mobile phone or other networked device. Interconnected via the internet, smart home devices enable users to control functions such as temperature, lighting, security, access to the home, appliances, and home theaters.

Smart homes come at a price. While a consumer may pick up smaller individual products for less than $100, achieving full-scale automation is likely to cost thousands of dollars. It is for this reason that smart home developers are seeing a surge in interest of late, with consumers recognizing the benefit of investing in a connective and convenient home without having to go to the expense of an expensive upgrade to their existing property.

As technology continues to advance, consumers are rapidly coming to see smart homes as a standard rather than a luxury, placing pressure on property developers to embrace innovation by integrating smart features into new developments. The rise of smart homes is transforming the very fabric of developments both within the United States and further afield. More than a trend, smart homes are a manifestation of a societal shift in how people perceive and interact with their homes.

Smart homes present a way of life where built environments listen to their occupants, keeping them safe while simultaneously saving them money. Becoming ever-more important and popular in the real estate market, smart homes present benefits that make life easier and more enjoyable for the people who live there.

Voice-activated controls have revolutionized the way that homeowners and renters interact with their homes. Virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Electra enable occupants to control their music, lights, and security systems through voice commands. Being able to turn on lights and lock doors through voice commands alone presents unmatched efficiency and convenience, making daily tasks effortless.

Smart homes also have the potential to save energy and money. Through the incorporation of energy-efficient lighting, smart thermostats, and smart plugs, residents can control their energy use more effectively, lowering both their utility bills and carbon footprint in the process. For instance, a smart thermostat enables users to schedule and adjust the temperature of their home automatically, ensuring both cost savings and comfort.

With security a top priority for homeowners today, smart homes offer enhanced security, with technology such as doorbell cameras, motion sensors, and smart locks making homes safer and more secure than ever. Providing real-time alerts and remote monitoring, these devices give valuable peace of mind, whether the resident is at home or away. The ability for homeowners to not only see who is at their door but lock it from their smartphone not only enhances security but adds significant value to their property.

One aspect where smart phones are really coming into their own is in the realms of health and fitness, with features like air quality monitors assuring occupants that the air they breathe is clean and safe and smart sleep systems helping them to get a better night’s sleep by adjusting the environment to their needs. As the wellness industry continues to gain traction, demand for such smart home features is also increasing as more and more homeowners prioritize their health and wellbeing.

2024 saw accelerated interest in automation systems integrating various aspects of the home, from entertainment and lighting to security and climate control. Smart devices offer enhanced functionality and convenience, enabling building occupants to adjust the climate, lighting, and other devices with voice commands or just a few taps of their smartphone screen.

Solar panels and other renewable energy sources are increasingly being integrated into smart home systems, helping to ensure sustainability and energy independence. Today, an increasing number of new buildings come fully fitted with solar panels, intelligent lighting systems, and smart thermostats designed to optimize energy usage. Integration of such technologies aligns with an increased societal focus on sustainability and a global shift towards renewable energy sources, reflecting a growing global commitment to environmental consciousness and stewardship.

The future of smart homes appears brighter every day, with technological advancements pushing the boundaries of possibility. For homebuyers and renters alike, smart homes are becoming an increasingly attractive option, standing out from competitive markets due to their advanced features that make life not only easier but more secure.

With lights adjusting automatically, security systems offering peace of mind, and appliances controlled via mobile phone, smart homes attract buyers seeking modern, efficient, and safe living spaces. This new generation of residential property offers a level of luxury and comfort that traditional homes simply cannot match, with everyday living enhanced by voice-activated controls and heated floors – luxurious touches that add a competitive edge and long-term value to built assets.