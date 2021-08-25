SpaceX Starlink satellites account for over half of close encounters in space, but it soon could get worse

Starlink Mission, May 24, 2019. Image- Official SpaceX Photos, Public Domain

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are responsible for the majority of near-misses in orbit. Starlink machines fly within 1kilometer (0.62 miles) of other companies’ satellites an average of 500 times per week, and such dangerous approaches will continue to grow, according to estimates based on available data.

Starlink satellites will ultimately be involved in 9 in 10 near misses between spacecraft that are orbiting Earth, Hugh Lewis, the head of the Astronautics Research Group at the University of Southampton, U.K.

Lewis is Europe’s leading expert on space debris and has been keeping a sharp eye on data from the Socrates (Satellite Orbital Conjunction Reports Assessing Threatening Encounters in Space ) database.

Socrates is managed by Celestrak, and provides information about satellite orbits and models their trajectories into the future to assess collision risk. Lewis has been studying the data from Socrates since SpaceX first began launching the Starlink satellites back in 2019.

In June 2019 Socrates reported about 1,120 sub-1km conjunctions per week and at the end of July 2021, this had risen to around 3,500 sub-1 km conjunctions per week, according to Data Center Dynamics.

A computer-generated image of objects in Earth orbit that are currently being tracked. Approximately 95% of the objects in this illustration are orbital debris, i.e., not functional satellites. Courtesy of NASA, Public Domain

“I have looked at the data going back to May 2019 when Starlink was first launched to understand the burden of these megaconstellations,” Lewis told Space.com. “Since then, the number of encounters picked up by the Socrates database has more than doubled and now we are in a situation where Starlink accounts for half of all encounters.”

In comparison, OneWeb, a Starlink competitor, has 250 satellites in orbit, which are involved in 80 near misses with other companies’ satellites each week, according to Lewis.

However, the current number of close passes is at 1,600 and includes about 1,100 close passes between two Starlink satellites. The company claims the constellation has automated avoidance measures, but the Starlink satellites also make close passes of other operators’ spacecraft 500 times every week.

The situation can only get worse

The situation is only going to get worse, and scientists are concerned about the increased likelihood of collisions, and the potential for a chain reaction that leads to multiple collisions, reports Business Insider.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 39A MAY 4, 2021, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The rocket transported 60 Starlink satellites into space. U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman, Public Domain.

When satellites traveling at thousands of miles per hour collide in orbit, it creates debris clouds that can impact other satellites in orbit for years. Even pieces measuring just 1-10 centimeters across can destroy or severely damage small satellites.

SpaceX has launched 1,737 first-generation Starlink satellites out of a planned 12,000. After that, there will be thousands more. By then, Starlink satellites will be involved in 90 percent of all close approaches, Lewis’ calculations suggest.

Earlier this year astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics told DCD he thinks changes will need to be made to make space more sustainable.

“With appropriate cooperation or regulation, you could have maybe several times as much activity as we do now if you’re really careful about it,” he said. “You can’t have 100 times as much activity and you can’t do it in an unregulated environment.”