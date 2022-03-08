‘Spacecraft cemetery’ in Pacific Ocean raises concerns over dumping of space debris

This mosaic depicts the International Space Station pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021. Credit - NASA, Public Domain

Experts are ringing alarm bells about the continued regularity of using Earth’s oceans as drop zones for space debris. They are talking about a “spacecraft cemetery” that is about 1,450 nautical miles (2,685 kilometers) from the nearest piece of dry land in a remote area of the South Pacific.

Located east of New Zealand, the remote area is centered on “Point Nemo,” the oceanic pole of inaccessibility, the location furthest from any land. It is a graveyard for over 263 sunken spacecraft.

You could say that every nation with a space program has used the spacecraft graveyard as a dumping ground, from Russia’s defunct space station, Mir, and six Salyut stations, to various cargo spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS).

For decades, Russian Progress resupply spacecraft loaded with tons of waste from the ISS have been intentionally steered to reentries over the Pacific Ocean’s “spacecraft cemetery.” Similarly, Northop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo vehicles are filled with rubbish from the space station crew and ultimately ditched over the same area.

The U.S. sent America’s Skylab experimental station in 1979 to its grave into the Pacific, and debris was scattered across the southern Australian coast. The ISS, itself, a 500-ton craft, is expected to fall back to Earth at some point, in a controlled re-entry over the South Pacific Ocean’s uninhabited area.

“Point Nemo,” otherwise known as the oceanic pole of inaccessibility in the Southern Pacific ocean. Source – Timwi, Public Domain

An insult to our oceans

Britta Baechler is senior manager of Ocean Plastics Research for the Ocean Conservancy, a leading group seeking science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on oceanic waters.

“From our perspective, it’s definitely concerning that the ocean is still being used in this way as a dumping ground.” Baechler said, reports Space.com. “We can’t keep putting our waste into the ocean, expecting it to function the way it always has, for humanity and all life on Earth. In many ways, this is an out-of-this-world illustration of what’s been going on for so long.”

Baechler says we need to think differently about our oceans by looking at the end-of-life scenario for everything that humanity makes. As an example, nearly 11 million tons of plastic pollution are being tossed into the ocean every year. That’s equivalent, she said, to a garbage truck dumping plastic into the ocean every minute of every day.

“Ingestion and entanglement with plastics in the ocean can also be a lethal encounter for a lot of different types of sea life,” Baechler said. Likewise, the dumping of tires, metals, toxic fuels, and other refuse into ocean waters has spurred unforeseen issues and can provoke long-term consequences.

The journey of the 15-year-old Russian Mir Space Station ended March 23, 2001, as the Mir re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and fell into the South Pacific Ocean. Credit – NASA/Crew of STS-81. Public Domain

“Ultimately, it just doesn’t create a pretty picture,” Baechler said. Given the makeup of the ISS, inside and out, there is a need to understand the impact of the debris on the ecosystem and marine life, she added.

“This is another non-traditional insult to the ocean. It is a concern, and it’s not an appropriate use of the ocean,” Baechler counseled.

With close to half of re-entry mass coming from controlled re-entries, chemical spillage poses a risk to the marine environment. Hydrazine, a widely used rocket propellant that is highly toxic to living organisms, likely partially survives during re-entry. Radioactive chemicals present in spacecraft are also a cause for concern.

There are numerous domestic and international regulatory bodies intended to mitigate potential environmental damage caused by spacecraft pollution. There is also an international treaty overseeing marine pollution and its contributors.

It will be interesting to see what happens when it comes time for the ISS to end its life of usefulness.