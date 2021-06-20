Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Some thermostats in Texas are adjusting remotely to comply with a call for conservation

Some Texans have been sounding off on social media saying their smart thermostats have been adjusting themselves during ERCOT’s call for conservation.

Published

Photo: © AFP
Photo: © AFP

Some Texans have been sounding off on social media saying their smart thermostats have been adjusting themselves during ERCOT’s call for conservation. Turns out it’s true, and you gave permission.

Many customers may not remember when they joined an energy-saving program with their power company, but smart thermostats are used to reduce the strain on the state’s power grid. 

The power company can remotely adjust your thermostat in times of crisis, such as Texans are going through now with the excessive heat, according to FOX/4News.

The program goes by a couple of names: ‘Give Back, Get Back,’ ‘Smart Savers Texas’ or ‘Rush Hour Rewards.’ It’s run through a company called Energy Hub.

Through your thermostat provider – you were registered to help conserve energy, and somewhere in the contract, you also gave permission for your thermostat to be adjusted to a higher temperature during a crisis.

In exchange, thermostat customers are entered in a sweepstake for each crisis, with the winner getting as much as $5,000 applied to their electric bill. The program runs from June 1 through Sept. 30.

And this event might not be a one-time thing, either. Remote temperature adjustments can occur anytime on non-holiday weekdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and last one to four hours each time.

According to USA Today, Erika Diamond, the vice president of customer solutions at EnergyHub, which runs Smart Savers Texas, says that remote adjustments to thermostats are rare, only occurring two to eight times each summer.

And, Diamond says customers can opt out of the program if they so choose. But when you think about it, adjusting thermostats is only sensible in keeping the power grid from crashing during a heatwave, and we really don’t know what the summer has in store for us.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:ERCOT, Heat crisis, remote adjustments to thermostats, Smart thermostat, Texas customers

You may also like:

Social Media

Huge changes for internet and Big Tech under US antitrust proposal

The antitrust overhaul package unveiled in Congress targeting Big Tech, if enacted, could have far-reaching effects on how people use the internet.

6 hours ago

Life

Drought and extreme heat in the U.S. West – The climate change connection

A new NOAA study in the Journal of Climate warns that in the already warm and frequently dry southern Great Plains and Southwest, climate...

14 hours ago
US hiring underwhelms in May as economic reopening hits turbulence US hiring underwhelms in May as economic reopening hits turbulence

Business

Businesses reassessing how they plan on staying open during the ‘Great Resignation’

Companies that successfully made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are now facing a new problem.

23 hours ago
One killed as truck hits crowd at Florida Pride parade One killed as truck hits crowd at Florida Pride parade

World

One killed as truck hits crowd at Florida Pride parade

The driver of a pickup truck slammed into a crowd gathering for a Pride parade Saturday in south Florida.

13 hours ago