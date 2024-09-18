Snapchat pushes ‘safer’ platform image, but not everyone agrees

Snap boss Evan Spiegel speaks at the group's annual conference on September 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN

Julie JAMMOT

Snapchat, the popular teen-focused social network, is positioning itself as a healthier alternative to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, which have faced criticism for their impact on youth mental health. However, not everyone is convinced.

At parent company Snap’s annual conference in Santa Monica on Tuesday, CEO Evan Spiegel emphasized the platform’s unique approach.

“When we started Snapchat, we wanted something different, and we didn’t like the way that social media made us feel,” Spiegel said.

Snapchat is often seen as a better alternative by authorities, associations and parents concerned about the harmful effects of social networking on young people.

And its reputation as a “safer” social media option has been bolstered by recent research.

A University of Amsterdam study, cited by Spiegel, found that while time spent on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube negatively impacted mental health, Snapchat use showed positive effects on friendships and well-being.

That said, critics like Matthew Bergman, founder of an organization representing social media victims, argue that the ephemeral nature of Snapchat — where stories disappear after 24 hours — facilitates criminal activities.

“In particular, the disappearing message serves to provide an open air drug market for drug dealers to sell drugs,” he said.

Bergman’s group represents 180 parents whose children allegedly died from fentanyl poisoning after purchasing drugs via the app.

Whether Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat, “all are based on the same business model, which is maximizing engagement over and above safety,” he added.

Industry analyst Jasmine Enberg of Emarketer noted the challenges facing Snapchat.

“At the end of the day, Snapchat like Meta is a business and so one of the biggest challenges is balancing the privacy, safety and security of its users, especially young users, with generating revenue,” she said.

Despite the platform’s successes, it remains unprofitable and struggles to compete for crucial advertiser dollars with tech giants Meta, Google and TikTok.

– ‘Least worst’ –

Snapchat remains popular among youths, with three-quarters of 13-to-34-year-olds using the app in more than 25 countries.

The platform pioneered vertical videos and in 2013, created “Stories” that disappear in 24 hours, a feature that has been widely copied since.

“No likes or comments, so you can share your perspective without social pressure… and it’s working,” Spiegel said.

He added that the app boasts an impressive 850 million monthly active users and continues to grow.

Fourteen-year-old user Lily (who declined to give her last name) told AFP she prefers Snapchat for casual communication, appreciating its lower-pressure environment compared to text messaging.

“You can also just kind of send photos back and forth,” she said.

She also loves augmented reality filters and games, and brushes aside the problem of malicious actors.

“People do try to add you and talk to you and try to get you to do stuff, but I always just block them,” she said.

Content creator Adriana Vecchioli praised Snapchat’s approach at the conference, noting that its disappearing messages feature “gives more freedom” and reduces pressure on users, particularly young women.

It’s the “least worst” of the platforms, she said.