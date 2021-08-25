Slowing the progress: Developments in the longevity sector

An older man, image by Ahmet Demirel via Wikimedia / Public domain

The Aging Analytics Agency, in partnership[ with the technology companies SpaceTech Analytics and Deep Pharma Intelligence, has put together a ‘Mitochondria in Longevity and Space Medicine’ report. The report contains a case study that contains information about mitochondria-related approaches.

The report covers seven key areas: Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), Energetic Process, Apoptosis, Mitochondria Transfusion, Oxidative Phosphorylation, Mitochondrial Dynamics, and mtDNA Instability. These research areas build upon the growing scientific and commercial interests in mitochondria as a key target in the Longevity Industry.

Mitochondria are membrane-bound cell organelles responsible for the generation most of the chemical energy needed to power the cell’s biochemical reactions. Chemical energy is produced by the molecule adenosine triphosphate.

The reason for these area of cellular function being of interest is because age-related changes in mitochondria have been associated with decline in mitochondrial function. It appears that with advanced age, mitochondrial DNA volume, integrity and functionality decrease due to accumulation of mutations and oxidative damage induced by reactive oxygen species (ROS). By targeting this, the burgeoning longevity industry is seeking to create a better quality of life for many people as they get older.

Many of the goals are with slowing the progression of ageing by transitioning the body’s metabolism to become more resistant to the damage that is present in old tissues. A related area is to find ways to trigger rejuvenation in the old by repairing cell and tissue damage.

The longevity sector is very broad and the focus is not only with biology. High-technology areas like big data analysis and AI for modeling are being adapted for use in longevity product research and development.

Each area fleshes out the current research profile relating to historical and current performance and engagement strategies with the Longevity Industry across various start-up companies.

Within the analytical case study the study considers precision preventive medicine and the economics of ageing. This is explored through the application of different technologies, like artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital health and their impact on the healthcare industry.

The contribution of SpaceTech Analytics includes space medicine, examining the ageing process in a micro-gravity environment. For example, there are bioengineering solutions being tested for astronauts that are focused on adverse age-related degenerative conditions, space-related disorders, and in situ amino acid production.

With Deep Pharma Intelligence the contribution is to provide an overview of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. This includes research tranches like identifying reliable diagnostic mitochondrial biomarkers, such as concentration of amino acids, creatinine level, lactate and SOD in biological samples.