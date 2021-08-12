Connect with us

Slow strengthening of tropical depression Fred expected as system heads to Florida

Photographers took pictures of the sunset before the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa in Havana. — © AFP
Photographers took pictures of the sunset before the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa in Havana. — © AFP

As of the 11 a.m. Thursday update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was located approximately 230 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba, moving at a leisurely rate of 14 mph (22 kph) to the west-northwest.

The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under a Tropical Storm Watch by Thursday afternoon.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southeastern Bahamas and portions of Cuba. Tropical storm conditions (winds of at least 39 mph) are possible later on Thursday.

The eastern Bahamas and Cuba and Turks and Caicos, are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with isolated totals of 5 inches. Across the western Bahamas, 3 to 5 inches of rainfall is possible with isolated totals up to 8 inches.

National Hurricane Center Graphic

Moderate wind shear and possible land interaction with Cuba will likely prevent Fred from strengthening much, if at all, By late Friday the storm system could be located over the waters just south of Florida.

At that time, some reorganization and strengthening is expected. By Saturday, Fred is expected to turn more toward the northwest, and the western coast of the Florida Peninsula.

Parts of South Florida and the Keys could see 3 to 5 inches of rain Friday through Monday, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches.

There is also the possibility that Fred could track into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where wind shear might weaken enough to allow some intensification, as the official NHC forecast indicates right now.

