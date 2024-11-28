Sleigh the scammers: AI-powered travel scams over the Christmas holiday

One study found that nearly three-quarters of women journalists had experienced online violence or abuse connected with their work - Copyright AFP WANG ZHAO

A warning from Booking.com highlights a dramatic 900 percent increase in travel scams over the past 18 months, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a key role. In 2023, victims of travel scams in the US lost a total of $265,000, with nearly 1 in 4 travellers (24 percent) losing $1,000 or more to a single scam, as AI-wielding fraudsters employ more sophisticated tactics.

These data come from the company AIPRM, who compiled a list of the top AI-driven threats travellers should watch out for this holiday season. These include:

Fake airline and hotel booking websites

Scammers no longer need to be tech experts to create convincing websites that mimic legitimate travel booking platforms. Often advertising irresistible prices for flights and accommodations, these sites lure travellers with offers that seem too good to miss. Fraudsters also often play on urgency, using phrases like “limited-time sale” or “only 1 left” to push consumers into making quick decisions. Once you input your details, scammers can steal your personal and financial information, leaving you with a ticket to nowhere and out of pocket.

AI chatbots offering fake travel deals

AI-powered chatbots can be used by scammers to impersonate customer service representatives, offering huge discounts on flights, hotels, or holiday packages. These bots may ask for sensitive personal information or prompt users to pay upfront for non-existent trips.

Phishing emails and text messages

One in five people click on AI-generated phishing emails, with a shocking 65% tricked into revealing personal information through input fields on websites linked in those emails. Scammers are using AI to craft highly convincing phishing content disguised as legitimate companies.

Imagine receiving a text or email claiming your flight is cancelled, and to avoid losing your reservation, you must click a link and enter your payment details immediately. The pressure to act quickly could lead you to inadvertently put your financial information into the hands of fraudsters.

AI-generated holiday reviews

Fake AI-generated airline reviews have skyrocketed by an eye-popping 189%, while Tripadvisor alone flagged a record 2 million reviews as fake on its platform last year. With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, scammers can now generate hundreds of seemingly genuine, glowing reviews in minutes, making it harder for travellers to distinguish between real and fraudulent content.

Fake travel itineraries and AI-generated images

While many travellers nowadays use AI to help plan their trips, scammers are also taking advantage of this technology to create professional-looking itineraries designed to deceive. These fake itineraries often feature attractive holiday packages that promise an unforgettable vacation at an unbeatable price, with AI-generated images used to promote false activities, making everything seem enticing.