Sit up and learn: Latest developments in EdTech are here

Towards the end of 2021 there was a shift back to student’s and teacher’s return back to the normal classroom. However, the experience remained far from ordinary. However, some technological developments 2021 delivered new learning opportunities to cater to the individual.

How will education technology progress as 2022 unfolds? A survey by Brainly (the largest online learning platform and homework help community) provides some insights, which Digital Journal has reviewed.

AI-Enabled Adaptive Learning

The growth of technological capabilities means that a variety of media and learning-support tools now exist to help students receive a high-quality education through the Internet. Teachers can appreciate this benefit for students as they immediately notice the greater flexibility they can offer in their learning schedule.

As an example of the application of AI, Brainly recently launched Math Solver, an online feature focused on providing step-by-step solutions to complex mathematics problems with just a simple “Snap to Solve” photo.

Personalized Learning

Personalized learning has been a long-awaited goal of educators in the ed tech space, and the pandemic has brought it closer than ever to becoming reality. An example of this trend would be Brainly Tutor, which offers one-on-one instant access to qualified experts to help solve problems and answer questions in real time.

Soft Skills Training

The classroom can be a defining space for learning, discovery and exploration for students of all ages. In addition, what students learn outside of the classroom can be just as, or even more crucial. Some of the most important skills in the workplace include critical thinking, problem-solving, people management, and creativity. Colleges and future employers want to see emerging professionals who understand how to make hard decisions and showcase their leadership abilities.

Gamification

The process of gamification is one of the newest trends in education for 2022. More and more educators are choosing to gamify their lessons. This is handy in getting students engaged and deriving maximum interest and excitement towards learning.

An example of this is Moonshot Jr’s Moonpreneur – business strategy board game. Moonpreneur is an educational board game that has helped hundreds of children, young adults, and adults gain financial literacy and stimulate an entrepreneurial mindset in a fun way

VR & Augmented Reality

VR technology enables students to learn more materials faster, according to a recent study by PwC. VR/AR assists students with eliminating distractions and immersing themselves in their work. It’s also a very handy tool for students with ADD/ADHD, since VR equipment has the ability to fully immerse the user in its digital landscape.

Leveraging Analytics & Data

Data is valuable, and finally, the educational sector is beginning to notice. Analytics allows educators to be more in command as to how to best teach their students. Educators gain insights via acquiring student feedback from surveys. This also ensures the students that their voice matters and is of importance to someone who they value. Thus, learning analytics helps teachers as well as students to keep the engagement going.