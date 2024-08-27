Silver Lining movie: New documentary explores the potential harm from EMF

Starlink dishes are hooked up to routers that create a small wifi hotspot. — © AFP

Several studies, selected researchers, and a range of published papers have reported concerns about electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. This centers on how the radiation can potentially produce various health problems.

Selected medical reports describe the symptoms characterized from EMF as ‘electro-hyper-sensitivity’ (EHS). These symptoms are commonly reported by people living surrounded by electronic devices.

Other symptoms reportedly experienced are memory problems, difficulty concentrating, eye problems, sleep disorder, feeling unwell, headache, dizziness, tinnitus, chronic fatigue, and heart palpitations.

According to the World Health Organization: “It is not disputed that electromagnetic fields above certain levels can trigger biological effects. Experiments with healthy volunteers indicate that short-term exposure at the levels present in the environment or in the home do not cause any apparent detrimental effects. Exposures to higher levels that might be harmful are restricted by national and international guidelines. The current debate is centred on whether long-term low level exposure can evoke biological responses and influence people’s well being.”

What are EMFs?

Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are physical fields produced by electrically charged objects and consist of electric and magnetic components. The most common objects allegedly causing sensitivity are power lines, fluorescent lights, antennas, electrical wiring, satellite systems, cell towers, radio stations, mobile phones, microwave ovens, radar systems, medical devices (MRI and X-ray machines), Wi-Fi, cordless phones, and so on.

In terms of how harmful EMFs are, the WHO states it is a question of proximity and exposure time: “Based on a recent in-depth review of the scientific literature, the WHO concluded that current evidence does not confirm the existence of any health consequences from exposure to low level electromagnetic fields. However, some gaps in knowledge about biological effects exist and need further research.”

The documentary expresses more serious concerns, and it is up to the viewer and reader to determine the relative risk.

New documentary

To highlight the risks, The Silver Lining Film has been produced. This is a dark thriller about electromagnetic radiation and the harmful effects of technology. The film is promoted by the activist platform The Elegant Initiative.

The movie is directed by Mikey Altoft, produced by Haitam Banoori, stars Bibi Lucille and Bella Granville. The film focuses on the potentially harmful effects of technology, such as everyday devices and electricity sources.

“The Silver Lining” film, will be released, on the platform The Elegant Initiative.

Promotion

Helping to promote the film is Devansh Sood, the founder and CEO of the silver-made certified EMF protective brand Fique which blocks out Radio Frequencies (RF) and Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF).

Sood has told Digital Journal he is increasing concern about the many health problems as a result of exposure to radiation including cancer, infertility, and neurological disorders.

Sood hopes the film inspires, provokes, and brings awareness about the harmful effects of technology by exploring the ethical implications and the themes of power and social accountability.