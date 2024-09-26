Shocking Truth: Your charging habits aren’t killing your battery but your charger is

Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch startup Ocean Grazer, explains an "ocean battery," during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 6, 2022 in Las Vegas - Copyright AFP/File Heather SCOTT

A poll reveals that 45 percent of device users lack a charging routine, and 91 percent charge phones overnight, sparking fears of battery damage. Yet, it is not your habits but your charging gear that’s the real battery killer, according to a study from the company Geonode.



People have different approaches to conserving battery life, from carefully unplugging their phones before they reach 100 percent, or even avoiding overnight charging, fearing this practice would shorten battery life.

Are these habits, deeply ingrained in our digital culture, actually myths?



Geonode’s Josh Gordon has told Digital Journal: “It’s not our charging habits that threaten battery health but the quality of our chargers.”



Charging Habits and Battery Health

Many users believe that charging habits are the real culprit to battery degradation. However it is actually the charger:



Protection Circuits : Modern devices have a circuitry that protects the battery. With this feature, your device shuts down before the battery is completely drained. It goes trickle charge when the battery is nearly 100% charged.

This is one full discharge followed by one full charge. So, plugging in all the time isn't an issue.

Reports confirm that the charger’s role is more consequential than the charging habit. Accordingly, inconsistent power delivery from low-quality chargers is a substantial threat to battery health.



Additionally, modern devices use lithium-ion batteries, praised for their efficiency and charge retention. Contrary to popular belief, these batteries don’t suffer from the “memory effect” or require full charge cycles for optimal performance.



Gordon states: “These are designed to endure partial charges and discharges, making the act of unplugging at 80 percent less significant than once thought.”



The Culprit — Poor Battery Chargers

Subpar chargers cause real harm to your device’s battery. Non-certified chargers may not regulate voltage properly, leading to excessive heat and battery damage. Efficiency, safety, and compliance with standards are compromised, resulting in a potential shortening of your device’s battery lifespan.



Another issue is the quality of the cable used in the charger. Faulty cables can lead to poor connectivity and inefficient charging sessions.



Choosing the Best Charger

As a general rule of thumb, always use the dedicated charger given alongside the device during your purchase. Using random chargers is never good for your smartphone’s battery.



In case, you have to buy a new one, Gordon suggests the following points:



Manufacturer’s Original : Whenever possible, use the charger provided by your device’s manufacturer.

: Whenever possible, use the charger provided by your device’s manufacturer. Certified Alternatives : If replacement is needed, choose third-party chargers certified by recognized standard organizations.

: If replacement is needed, choose third-party chargers certified by recognized standard organizations. Avoid Counterfeits : Steer clear of too-good-to-be-true deals; counterfeit chargers lack quality and safety controls.

: Steer clear of too-good-to-be-true deals; counterfeit chargers lack quality and safety controls. Power Output: Check if the charger matches your device’s required wattage and amperage.



Signs of bad chargers include:



The device heats up excessively while charging.

Charging is slow, or the device intermittently stops charging.

The charger makes a whining noise or feels unusually hot.

“Your everyday charging habits are less likely to cause harm, but that small accessory you use could make all the difference,” concludes Gordon.

