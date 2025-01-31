Shireesh Annam on why AI is retail’s next competitive edge

Photo courtesy of Shireesh Annam

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Shireesh Annam is a recognized leader in retail innovation through his transformative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reshape the retail industry. He has over 15 years of experience in merchandising, planning, inventory management, and omnichannel retail operations, with a strong focus on leveraging technology and strategic leadership to drive business growth.

Reflecting on insights from his recent keynote at the CXO Retail Summit, Shireesh shares actionable advice on adopting AI for competitive gains, optimizing customer experience, and future-proofing retail businesses.

Question: Shireesh, can you share your journey in retail and how it led you to focus on AI-driven transformation?

Shireesh Annam: I’ve spent over 15 years in retail, starting with strategic roles in inventory and merchandising at companies like Burlington and Claire’s. My strong foundation in engineering and business strategy inspired me to focus on blending technology with retail. I am also steadfastly committed to solving complex industry challenges and creating customer-centered, agile teams through innovation.

While acting as Senior Vice President at Claire’s Inc., I managed a multibillion-dollar P&L and led a global team that supports sales and operations across various channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, consumer products, and franchises. I’ve driven several key transformations, such as optimizing merchandise planning and inventory management to scale sales and operations globally and set up the company for long-term success.

I’ve also led the launch of collaborative planning for omnichannel operations. I played a pivotal role in implementing enterprise technology systems, including ERP and category management tools, to scale the organization and boost revenue.

Q: How did you get started in your field?

SA: My journey began with a technical foundation—I earned a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology at Kanpur, followed by an MBA from the Ohio State University, where I graduated in the top 1% of my class. After completing my MBA, I joined Deloitte Consulting as a Senior Consultant in the Strategy and Operations practice. This role gave me the opportunity to lead large-scale strategy engagements, where my work had an estimated growth impact in the billions of dollars for key clients across multiple industries.

I later transitioned into the retail industry, taking on senior roles that allowed me to further hone my expertise in merchandising and inventory management.

Q: How has AI affected your career?

SA: Well, I spearheaded Burlington’s largest enterprise transformation, securing significant investment from the Board to overhaul key business processes across merchandise planning, allocation, new store growth, and assortment localization. This transformation involved adopting emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, which were integrated into the company’s core operations to revolutionize how we planned and managed inventory, optimized assortments, and catered to local customer preferences. In addition to this, I serve as a board member for Sonans AI, where I advise on product road-map development, go-to-market strategies, and the commercialization of AI-driven enterprise software.

A pivotal moment in my journey came early in my career when I was working as a Senior Consultant at Deloitte. I had the opportunity to lead a high-impact strategy engagement for a large Fortune 500 retail client, which involved transforming their supply chain and operations. The project showed me how powerful the combination of technology and strategy could be in reshaping business processes and achieving large-scale growth. Seeing the tangible impact on the client’s bottom line was incredibly rewarding and solidified my passion for driving business transformation and reinvention in the retail space.

Q: During your keynote at the CXO Retail Summit, you discussed AI’s role in gaining a competitive edge. Could you share some key insights?

SA: There is active investment momentum in implementing AI. According to Accenture’s most recent surveys, 9 in 10 retail leaders plan to increase AI investments over the next 3 to 5 years, seeing it as a core growth driver. The future of retail is going to be rooted in AI, so embracing the tech early on will not only give companies a competitive edge now but also make their teams all the more well-versed in its usage by the time the market has pivoted fully.

In a further survey by Accenture, almost half of all customers reported being open to AI-driven recommendations, reflecting high expectations for personalization. Generative AI has proven capable of producing tailored content and recommendations, enabling retailers to enhance customer interactions and go above and beyond the expected.

Q: What are the main challenges you see for retail companies trying to adopt AI today?

SA: I’ve been passionate about blending strategy, operations, and technology throughout my career to drive innovation and growth. Whether in start-ups or established enterprises, I’ve focused on creating agile, high-performing teams and implementing technology solutions that enhance business performance, customer experience, and satisfaction. But sadly, not everyone feels as bold and empowered to make such dynamic decisions in the face of change.

Many leaders hesitate due to perceived complexity, costs, and disruption to existing processes. According to Accenture, only 36% of retail companies feel their teams are prepared for AI, with the workforce skill gap becoming a tremendous obstacle to implementation. Starting with pilot programs and sharing success stories helps demonstrate tangible benefits to gain organizational buy-in.

Q: How can AI serve as a key asset for retailers looking to stay competitive?

SA: I’ve championed innovation and technology adoption at both Claire’s and Burlington. For example, I played a pivotal role in advancing Burlington’s merchandise localization using emerging technologies, including AI, to introduce new functions and enhance existing functions to drive demand forecasting and product allocation. By bringing in innovative solutions and challenging the status quo, I encouraged my teams to adopt a forward-thinking mindset. This cultural shift played a pivotal role in empowering Burlington to transition to a proactive, data-driven decision-making process, driving significant improvements in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

AI-powered tools streamline repetitive tasks by automating processes and driving productivity, reducing costs significantly. Simultaneously, AI usage can enhance customer personalization on a person-by-person basis. AI enables targeted product suggestions, anticipating customer needs and boosting engagement. Furthermore, predictive analytics from advanced AI models can help forecast demand, allowing retailers to adapt more quickly and maintain an edge in a dynamic market.

Q: What steps should retail leaders take to ensure AI is implemented responsibly and ethically?

SA: Even with all the benefits of AI implementation, several steps must be taken to ensure that the technology is being used responsibly—the first concerns data privacy and security. A company can ensure customer privacy only by implementing strong data protection protocols when implementing AI.

As AI usage continues to grow over time, running model audits and regular monitoring is critical. Performing regular checks to minimize bias and maintain model accuracy is essential to keeping AI in check. In addition to this, following clearly defined ethical guidelines is a necessity to ensure fairness and regulatory compliance.

Q: How do you see AI, particularly generative AI, shaping the future of retail?

SA: One of my primary goals is to advance the adoption of AI and digital technologies across retail operations. AI and machine learning have already demonstrated their potential in merchandising, inventory management, and customer experience. Still, I believe there is much more to be done to fully harness these technologies at scale. I plan to continue leading initiatives incorporating AI into the heart of retail strategy, driving localized merchandising strategy, tailoring assortments to where the customer is, creating personalized customer experiences, using predictive analytics, and enhancing supply chain efficiencies.

The future is bright with AI. Generative AI will transform e-commerce by creating product descriptions, images, and even 3D assets. Faster, data-driven decision-making will allow retailers to respond to shifts in customer behavior in real-time. Over time, AI will be embedded across every retail function, creating seamless, efficient, and customer-centric operations.