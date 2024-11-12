Shanshan He’s inspiring journey offers encouragement to aspiring environment artists

Photo courtesy of Shanshan He

Celebrating, no matter how small, the successes of women around the globe is important to keep their motivation afloat and to promote their future endeavors. Equally important, if not more so, is to share these success stories with women worldwide who think the world does not have to offer them anything. Stories from which they learn, aspire, and believe in their potential to achieve their goals. The tale of Shanshan He from China to now in parts of the world, wherever opportunities take her as the environment artist cheerfully blows life into backdrops of real life scenes, is worthy of notice.

Born and brought up in a laid-back town, similar to many others, Shanshan He’s life started with the pursuit of happiness through simple joys like playing outside in the evenings, attending school, completing homework, maintaining a regular sleep schedule, and enjoying movies on weekends. As a child, she was a dreamer, and as she grew up, the passion to turn them into reality brewed. After patiently waiting for a life-changing moment, Shanshan completed her graduation, and finally, that moment arrived. She decided to attend the Academy of Art University (AAU) for a master’s degree in animation and VFX in San Francisco, California, marking a new chapter in her life.

After encountering a VFX project her classmate had worked on during her undergraduate degree, she realized storytelling was her passion. Her interest in the field was further congealed upon her research, and she was determined to pursue her master’s in the same field. “I discovered a profound passion for crafting visually compelling and narrative-rich environments. This realization solidified my decision to specialize in environment design, where I could combine my technical skills with my love for storytelling through scene creation,” said Shanshan He.

Photo courtesy of Shanshan He

At AAU, Shanshan discovered her true calling for specializing in environment design. Shanshan developed a deep appreciation and enjoyed putting her learning into practice while creating the perfect environment for a scene. She honed her skills and grew extremely particular about attention to detail and intricacy, crafting an emotional bond between the scenes and the backdrop to ensure compelling storytelling. She took it a step further with every project, proving her talent and creativity.

Shanshan’s professional journey commenced during her undergraduate years, reflecting her early start in the industry. Eager to start early and to be part of hands-on training and learning, she was ahead of her defined educational limitations. She started scene creation using Maya, and her first breakthrough came with Mouse Guard, where she served as an environment artist. To date, it remains the most memorable project, as she recalls that her time during the production was when she realized that her work felt like home to her. “I gained valuable professional insights from collaborating with the talented members of our team, which greatly enriched my skills and understanding of environment design”’ added Shanshan.

Photo courtesy of Shanshan He

Among her most notable works are critically acclaimed The Lion King: MUFASA and Wishing Box. The latter has received numerous international awards, including: – Best Animation award at the Accolade Global Film Competition in 2017 – Best Animated Film at the Comic-Con Independent Film Festival in 2019 – Best Animation at the 14th Annual Dam Short Film Festival – Critics’ Choice Award at the Blue Plum Animation Festival in 2017 – Best Animation award at the Naperville Independent Film Festival in 2017 – Best Animation at Breck Film Festival 2017.

Shanshan credits a major part of her success to being able to overcome the most challenging aspects of her work. The nature of her work demands constant creativity, considering the resources provided by producers and the time allocated by directors on set. Shanshan’s approach is defined as achieving the best outcomes with minimal costs, demonstrating her versatility and resourcefulness. “I truly enjoy the experience of building a scene from the ground up and seeing it evolve into a polished, visually compelling environment,” replied Shanshan when asked about what distinguishes her work and style.

Photo courtesy of Shanshan He

Shanshan does not have a preference for any genre. As an environment artist, Shanshan believes it is her responsibility to adapt and tailor her work to meet the project’s needs rather than expecting it to conform to her preferences. She approaches her role without complaint, demands, or requests, understanding that the production team relies on her expertise to fulfill the project’s requirements within the given constraints. Outside work, she dedicates most of her time to learning about technology, innovation, and visual production.

For more details and information, please visit here. Shanshan He is available on LinkedIn for work-related communication.