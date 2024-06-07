Seema Verma shares Oracle’s plan to revolutionize healthcare with AI

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

This article is Sponsored Content by Shawn Walton

Seema Verma, appointed executive vice president and GM of Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences in January 2024, discussed the company’s ambitious plan to revolutionize the healthcare industry through interconnection with life sciences. With the acquisition of electronic health records provider Cerner and data-driven research and insights from Cerner Enviza and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, Oracle can access technology that’s transforming how health care enterprises interact with patients, staff, and supply chains.

Bridging the gap between clinical research and clinical care

One of the main challenges faced by the healthcare industry is the divide between clinical research and clinical care. In order to determine if treatment is effective enough to be covered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, there must be ample clinical evidence. As Seema Verma noted, however, there are limits on where clinical trials are conducted and who can participate. Oracle aims to bridge this gap by using predictive technology.

“Through predictive technology, we should be able to say we think a patient would be a candidate for these potential studies and flag it inside the [electronic health records],” Verma said. This assistance eases how clinical research can be implemented within the trial system. Additionally, Oracle plans to eliminate the burden of manual data reentry through this newly streamlined flow between clinical research and clinical care systems.

Addressing the rising costs and challenges of health care

Health care costs are high in the United States and worldwide. Policymakers are grappling with the challenge of delivering high-quality, accessible health care while dealing with aging and workforce challenges. These are among the largest problems in health care, Verma said.

“Not only do we have a burned-out workforce that’s struggling, but on top of that, our Medicare population is increasing,” she said.

Costs are another challenge. “We spend a lot of money on administrative costs, so there are opportunities to realign the financial incentives through value-based care, tying reimbursements to outcomes, and creating an environment where providers or even insurers are competing based on cost and quality,” Verma said.

The power of data analytics and AI in health care

Seema Verma envisions a future where data analytics and artificial intelligence enable providers to securely utilize patient data to make predictions that can help prevent disease progression and proactively intervene on behalf of the patient. “You’re going to be able to compare your patient to other patients who are similarly situated and find out how other doctors are treating a patient just like yours,” Verma explained. “I say this to doctors all the time, that the way you are practicing today is going to be entirely different 10 years from now because of the new tools that are available or will be coming soon.”

Data analysis can help health care providers improve their credibility and contribute to scientific knowledge. The utilization of patient data can lead to breakthrough predictions in terms of efficiency and future CMS coverage.

Interoperability and the importance of an open ecosystem

Oracle recognizes the importance of openness and interoperability in the healthcare industry, Verma said. The company plans to be EHR-agnostic to avoid having solutions sit in silos that can’t be connected with an evolutionary healthcare scene. “We believe in the power of the ecosystem, and we want to work with everyone,” Verma stated.

As government regulations now mandate interoperability and tie reimbursement to it, the healthcare industry is facing a tsunami of information that is often chaotic and disorganized for providers and patients. Oracle wants to simplify information processes and reduce administrative costs.

With its unique combination of assets, including cloud infrastructure, EHR, and life sciences applications, Oracle is well-positioned to drive revolutionary innovation in the healthcare industry. By bridging the gap between clinical research and clinical care, addressing rising costs and challenges, leveraging data analytics and AI, and promoting interoperability, the company is working towards a future where healthcare is more sustainable, affordable, and accessible. Improved sustainability and quality outcomes for patients means a better health care industry for everyone.