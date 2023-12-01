Security, health and access: The three pillars of the smart city revealed

Samsung Electronics' semiconductor factory at Hwaseong. Samsung Group's flagship subsidiary is the world's biggest smartphone maker - Copyright AFP/File Ed JONES

A new canvas of innovation is being used to help to develop smarter cities enhanced with AI and IoT. This is a step towards creating a vision of smart buildings interacting with the smart city.

Dean Drako, Founder and CEO at Eagle Eye Networks has explained to Digital Journal how a smart city can be built on the following principles:

Safety and privacy of residents.

Health monitoring systems.

Remote control of access.

Drako also shares how AI and surveillance technology will be used to draw that future. As he indicates: “Sensors will be deployed in each building, analysing carbon dioxide, gases and smoke, detecting carbon monoxide and flame, and measuring heat, temperature and humidity. The application of these technologies may expand to monitor health and safety parameters, transforming a broader spectrum of public well-being”.

Drako charts other developments for the future smart city. These include:

AI-Centric Surveillance Systems: Safety and Security

On the subject of personal and business security, Drako predicts: “In the case of a security incident, traditional video surveillance systems require someone to review many hours of footage to find key incidents, a time-consuming process which can delay response. The video surveillance industry is poised to transform to AI-driven security systems. Traditional video surveillance systems are evolving into comprehensive AI security solutions.”

As to how this may work, Drako draws on the following examples: “These systems will record video footage, but will also do a lot more to enhance safety and security. This shift reflects the fact that customers are less interested in video and more concerned about preventing and addressing security issues.”

In addition, Drako notes: “Leveraging machine learning, algorithms, and computer vision, AI safety and security systems will efficiently process and interpret video content, enabling real-time threat detection.”

As a future model, Drako thinks: “These AI-driven security systems are set to become the norm, delivering intelligent, proactive solutions that minimize problems and enhance overall security across various types of environments, including homes, businesses and government agencies.”

AI’s Role in Health Monitoring

The same technology that is orientated towards security can be used to boots healthcare. Here Drako connects: “The surveillance industry will help tackle health monitoring in working properties and multifamily housing, moving toward healthier environments. The application of these technologies may expand to monitor health and safety parameters, transforming a broader spectrum of public well-being.”

Evolution of Facial Recognition

Biometrics enable access and boost security, as well as being an optimal means to confirm identity. Drako “Facial recognition technology is poised for significant growth and development in 2024. However, user consent and privacy assurance is the key to its future success. Facial recognition will continue to advance, offering improved accuracy and versatility.”

The outcomes should include: “Facial recognition will be widely adopted in access control, particularly in environments like high security offices and luxury estates. Successful implementation will be characterized by transparency and individuals’ explicit consent, addressing concerns about privacy and ethical use, with a heavy push for automation and safety.” There are some civil liberties issues to consider and Drako does not lose sight of these, finding: “Privacy regulations will continue to exert a significant influence on the surveillance industry. Resellers and end users must adapt to evolving compliance standards and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape to ensure the ethical and responsible use of surveillance technologies.”