Sea-level rise may be a contributing factor in Florida condo collapse

As the search for survivors of the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Surfside, Florida continued on Friday, some building experts are wondering if an environmental assault supercharged by climate change could have played a role in the catastrophic collapse of the 40-year-old building.

If we look at the area where the condominium once stood, a study done in 2020 by Florida International University professor Shimon Wdowinski, and published in the journal Ocean and Coastal Management, found that the land has shown signs of sinking since the 1990s.

Wdowinski told FIU News that while the research shows that the ground around the building had moved, it wouldn’t be the sole cause of the collapse.

“When we measure subsidence or when we see movement of the buildings, it’s worth checking why it happens,” Wdowinski said. “We cannot say what is the reason for that from the satellite images but we can say there was movement here.”

The professor does say that land that was subsiding was more likely to experience more serious effects of sea-level rise due to the climate crisis.

Saltwater and brine-soaked air

Floridians, as well as other people living in coastal areas all up and down the Atlantic Coast, are well aware of the destruction caused by saltwater and the moist, salt-laden air.

The salty mix seeps into the pores of steel skeletons that reinforce oceanfront structures, creating a nasty-looking rusty crust. It also weakens the bonds between concrete and metal, creating cracks that can crumble – particularly in vulnerable areas, according to the Palm Beach Post.

"Sea level rise does cause potential corrosion and if that was happening, it's possible it could not handle the weight of the building," said Zhong-Ren Peng, professor, and Director of the University of Florida's International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design. "I think this could be a wake-up call for coastal development," he added.

Additional issues to consider

Another issue, associated with sea-level rise due to climate change is the twice-daily pressure of the tides on groundwater. This happens below ground and could keep a building’s foundation wet and on an uneven footing.

The Champlain Towers South condo is four blocks from Biscayne Bay, and their beach and dune that blocks a direct ocean assault has been replenished, however, this still might not be enough.

Albert Slap, president of Boca Raton-based RiskFootprint, said it can be “invisible machinations” — the push and pull of tides on limestone bedrock — combined with rising seas that can weaken a building’s integrity.

“Even if when the building was built in 1981 the foundation was dry most of the time, with sea level rise pushing groundwater up to the surface, the foundation could be wet enough long enough to soften the concrete,” Slap said. “Many of these buildings with underground parking have sump pumps running and that means the foundation is in the water.”

The investigation could take months

Not everyone believes that sea level rise or tides had anything to do with the collapse of the 12-storey building. Eugenio Santiago, a structural engineer and former chief building official at the Village of Key Biscayne, is one of them.

He said the way the building “pancaked” makes him think it was the failure of a column holding up a slab of floor. When it fails, one slab punches through to the next in a chain reaction until it reaches the ground.

The point is this – what ever is found to be the reason for the building’s collapse, it was catastrophic and horrible.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said in a press conference Thursday morning: The problem is the building has literally pancaked. It’s heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we’re going to be successful, as successful as we want to be, to find people alive.”