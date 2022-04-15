Scientists solve the puzzle of Antarctica’s collapsing ice shelves

Larsen-C Ice Shelf +175km Crack (as of 3 March 2017) [Middle-To-Top]. Source - O.V.E.R.V.I.E.W. CC SA 2.0.

The rapid collapses of two ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula over the last quarter-century were most likely triggered by the arrival of huge plumes of warm, moisture-laden air that created extreme conditions and destabilized the ice, researchers said Thursday.

A new study, published Thursday in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment, shows that “rivers in the sky,” which dump rain and snow when they make landfall also cause extreme temperatures, surface melt, sea-ice disintegration, and large ocean swells, leading to destabilization of the ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula.

The disintegration of the Larsen A shelf in 1995 and of the Larsen B shelf in 2002 was preceded by the landfall of these atmospheric rivers from the Pacific Ocean, according to the New York Times.

The atmospheric rivers generated extremely warm temperatures over a period of several days that caused surface melting of the ice that led to fracturing, and reduced sea ice cover, allowing ocean swells to flex the ice shelves and further weaken them.

Map of Antarctica indicating location of Antarctic Peninsula (Red box). Source – Jeandré, Public Domain

And now, according to the study, as the climate crisis is projected to warm the Earth further, the biggest remaining ice shelf, Larsen C, is also at risk of total collapse, CNN reports.

“We identify atmospheric rivers as a mechanism that can create extreme conditions over the ice shelves of the Antarctic Peninsula and potentially lead to their destabilization,” said Jonathan Wille, a climatologist, and meteorologist at the Université Grenoble Alpes in France and the lead author of the study.

To reach their conclusion, the researchers used algorithms, climate models, and satellite observations to determine that 60 percent of the peninsula’s calving events — where an iceberg breaks off an ice shelf or glacier — were triggered by atmospheric rivers between 2000 and 2020.

“What our study found was that all these different aspects are actually caused by atmospheric rivers, especially the intense ones,” said Wille. “And we found that almost all the really extreme temperature events that happen in the Antarctic Peninsula were happening with atmospheric rivers.”

NASA Earth Observatory Image of the Day October 26, 2017 Atmospheric river connecting Asia and North America October 26, 2017. Source – NASA Earth Observatory, Public Domain

Sea-level rise

Ice shelves are floating tongues of ice that serve to hold back most of the ice that covers Antarctica to depths up to nearly 3 miles. When a shelf collapses, the flow of this land ice to the ocean accelerates, increasing the rate of sea-level rise.

“Ice shelves keep the glaciers that are on land behind them from flowing into the ocean,” Wille said. “And when these shelves disappear, there’s nothing holding back those glaciers. Their velocity increases and they start flowing into the ocean. And that then directly contributes to sea-level rise.”

“The question is whether or not atmospheric rivers will happen more often as the climate changes,” Julienne Stroeve told CNN. Stroeve, who was not involved in Thursday’s study, is a professor of polar observation and modeling at University College London.

“I think it’s too soon to say it will,” she said, adding that different atmospheric analyses were giving differing results. “However, it’s likely that the atmosphere will play an increasing role in ice shelf breakup by weakening them through surface melting.”

Most of the world’s ice melt and sea-level rise so far can be attributed to the melting of the Greenland ice sheet in the Arctic.