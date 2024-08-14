Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Scientists discover a novel modulator of human regulatory T cells

The basis of the research is immunology. T cells are part of the immune system and develop from stem cells in the bone marrow. They help protect the body from infection.
Avatar photo

Published

Scanning electron micrograph of a human T lymphocyte (also called a T cell) from the immune system of a healthy donor. — Image: National Institutes of Health, Public Domain
Scanning electron micrograph of a human T lymphocyte (also called a T cell) from the immune system of a healthy donor. — Image: National Institutes of Health, Public Domain

A research group has discovered a novel modulator for human regulatory T-cells. This novel regulator can strengthen or dampen the body’s immune response and it also provides a new basis for developing different therapeutic approaches to combat a host of immune mediated diseases.

The researchers are based at Turku Bioscience Centre of the University of Turku and Åbo Akademi University in Finland. Together, these institutions are part of the InFLAMES Research Flagship.

The goal of the Flagship is to integrate the immunological and immunology-related research activities to develop and exploit new diagnostic and therapeutic tools for personalised medicine.

The basis of the research is immunology. T cells are part of the immune system and develop from stem cells in the bone marrow. They help protect the body from infection.

The T cells in our blood fight against cancer, viruses and bacteria. Specific regulatory T cells are required to control faulty immune responses, and disruption in their function may lead to autoimmune diseases or cancer.

The scientists at Turku Bioscience Centre have discovered a novel RNA that controls the development and function of regulatory T cells. This long intergenic noncoding RNA (lincRNA) modulates the levels of transcription factor FOXP3 and the suppressive function of human regulatory T cells by controlling the interleukin-2 receptor.

The finding potentially enables the development of new therapeutic approaches to control the human immune response, especially for developing precision medicine treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Regulatory T cells are already being studied in patients to treat type 1 diabetes, and the novel lincRNA molecule could be used to boost the production of these cells for therapeutic use.

The discovery is further interesting because cancer cells are able to hide from the immune system by specifically manipulating regulatory T cells. Recently introduced immune activator therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for cancer are attempting to break this hiding process.

The scientists suggests that by targeting the novel lincRNA molecule, it may be possible to release immune activation in cancer without using expensive antibodies. It follows that the expression of lincRNAs is highly tissue and cell specific so targeting these molecules will enable precision therapy against desired targets.

The research appears in the journal PNAS, titled “Long Noncoding RNA LIRIL2R Modulates FOXP3 Levels and Suppressive Function of Human CD4+ Regulatory T Cells by Regulating IL2RA”

In this article:Cancer, immunology, Medicine, pathogen, Science
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Water discovered on Mars: Clues for microbial life?

The new study analysed seismic waves detected by the Insight lander concludes that 11-20 kilometres beneath the surface, a zone of pores is filled...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Thirty minutes of exercise increases the proportion of tumour-killing white blood cells

Cell types that support cancer growth include, for example, regulatory T cells and myeloid derived suppressor cells.

24 hours ago
Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room

World

Fearing Iran attack, Israeli museum hides top artworks

An Israeli museum that hid some of its most valuable artworks after the October 7 attack has now stashed away even more.

22 hours ago
For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money

Life

Medicare reform opens up mental health services to seniors

This situation was until a law, heavily influenced by research at Virginia Tech, went into effect in early 2024. This came about through an act...

24 hours ago