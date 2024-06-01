Scientists develop ‘living bioelectronics’ to sense and heal skin

Biological electronic device. Image by Tim Sandle.

A flexible, adaptable, storable patch, combining bacteria and sensors, to interface with the body and aid skin healing have been developed by researchers based at the University of Chicago.

The device is a prototype for ‘living bioelectronics’. This is in the form of living cells, gel, and electronics. The three components come together to integrate with living tissue.

So far the prototype has been experimented on using mice. These tests have found that the devices could continuously monitor and improve psoriasis-like symptoms, without irritating skin. This pushes the device to its next development phase with the goal of developing a treatment for humans a closer possibility.

Each device is in the form of a patch and the patches are made of sensors, bacterial cells, and a gel made from starch and gelatine.

Electronics technology has been applied to biology and medicine since the pacemaker was invented.

Yet pairing electronics with the human body is challenging and often electronics are bulky and rigid and can cause irritation. The researchers a new approach. Typically, bioelectronics consists of the electronics themselves, plus a soft layer to make them less irritating to the body.

The researchers integrated a third component: living cells. The scientists utilized the healing properties of certain bacteria such as Staphylococcus epidermidis, a microbe that naturally lives on human skin and has been shown to reduce inflammation.

This led to a device formed of three components. The framework is a thin, flexible electronic circuit with sensors. This is overlaid with a gel created from tapioca starch and gelatine, which is ultrasoft and mimics the makeup of tissue itself. Lastly, S. epidermidis bacteria are tucked into the gel.

When the device is placed on skin, the bacteria secrete compounds that reduce inflammation, and the sensor monitors the skin for signals like skin temperature and humidity.

For the animal tests, mice prone to psoriasis-like skin conditions were used. Each mouse showed a significant reduction in symptoms.

The device has been named the ‘ABLE platform’, or Active Biointegrated Living Electronics. When scaled up, it is expected that an individual device could be used for a half-year or more.

In addition to treating psoriasis, the scientists can envision applications such as patches to speed wound healing on patients with diabetes (an insulin-producing device).

The research appears in the journal Science, with the paper titled “Active biointegrated living electronics for managing inflammation.”