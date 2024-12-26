Connect with us

Scaling Global Analytics: Insights from Brian DeLuca of The Reporting Hub

Avatar photo

Published

Photo by Sarah Coleman.
Photo by Sarah Coleman.

“Calgary is a great place to live, first and foremost,” says Brian DeLuca, co-founder and CEO of The Reporting Hub. “I live in Calgary because I want to live here. It’s a great city, it’s a great quality of life.”

Speaking with Digital Journal at Launch Party during Innovation Week YYC, DeLuca shared how his company is changing the delivery of analytics at scale. As one of the top 10 startups recognized at the event, DeLuca explained how The Reporting Hub helps businesses using Microsoft Power BI break free of traditional limitations to distribute data-driven insights globally.

The Reporting Hub addresses a key challenge in business intelligence: scaling reports to large audiences beyond Microsoft’s ecosystem.

“It’s really easy to build the report. It’s really easy to take the data, visualize it, and create a report around it,” DeLuca explained. “What’s difficult is taking that report and scaling it out. If you have an audience that’s all around the world, or it’s tens of thousands of people, or maybe it’s millions of people, to get that report into the hands of those people is actually extremely difficult.”

The Reporting Hub breaks free of Microsoft’s constraints, allowing businesses to distribute Power BI reports to users outside of Microsoft channels at a lower cost.

DeLuca highlighted two main customer groups for their platform: large enterprises that need to distribute reports across global business units and smaller businesses looking to commercialize their analytics assets. For example, one customer, an automotive intelligence company, uses The Reporting Hub to deliver insights to clients like BMW and Jaguar.

Building a startup in Calgary

Reflecting on building The Reporting Hub in Calgary, DeLuca emphasized the city’s unique work-life balance and supportive ecosystem.

“Calgary, because of the city that it is and because of the work-life balance… really lends itself to the tech ecosystem,” he shared. “You don’t have to give up everything to start a tech company here.”

Although initially focused on global markets, DeLuca noted how becoming more involved in Calgary’s tech community has been transformative.

“We’ve made an effort to get involved, and it’s been absolutely phenomenal [and] it has been instrumental in helping us achieve our goals,” he said. “The advisors, the access to resources. The community of tech founders and startups in the city have been something that I didn’t appreciate before we got into it.”

A vision for growth

Looking ahead, DeLuca has ambitious goals for The Reporting Hub. With over 20 countries already using their solution and a strong partnership with Microsoft, the company aims to capture a larger share of the Power BI market, which includes over 400,000 organizations globally.

“Even if we can do a few percent of that market, we’re going to be a smashing success,” DeLuca said.

Curious about how Brian DeLuca is reshaping analytics delivery, leveraging Calgary’s ecosystem, and planning for global growth? Watch the full interview to learn more about The Reporting Hub’s vision for the future of business intelligence.

Watch the full interview below. 

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.

In this article:business intelligence, Innovation Week YYC
Avatar photo
Written By

Abigail is a writer, editor, journalist and content strategist based in Toronto and El Salvador.

