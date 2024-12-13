Scaling advisory services with AI: Brendan Roberts and his team at Aider lead the way

Photo courtesy of Aider

For small businesses, managing finances can feel overwhelming and complicated. Accounting firms, traditionally seen as number crunchers, are now being asked to step up and provide bigger-picture advice based on data. But here’s the catch: while many firms want to help their clients grow and thrive, they’re stretched thin. Offering personalized advice to hundreds of clients takes a ton of time and effort, so most firms end up only scratching the surface—helping just a small portion of the businesses they serve.

This challenge is what Aider, a cutting-edge accounting tech company, was designed to solve. By harnessing the power of AI and automation, Aider enables accountants to transform their roles from number-crunchers to strategic advisors, delivering insights at scale without sacrificing quality.

Aider’s mission is driven by its founder and CEO, Brendan Roberts, a global entrepreneur with deep roots in accounting technology. Brendan was born in South Africa and honed his entrepreneurial spirit across continents, spending a decade in the UK before settling in New Zealand. His career includes launching two software startups, including 9 Spokes, a company previously listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“This is my second software startup in the accounting tech space,” Brendan explains. “My first one was a solution for the small business owner. What we discovered was that while small business owners often feel overwhelmed by data-heavy reports, accountants immediately know how to help when presented with the same data.”The realization that accountants play a pivotal role in providing small businesses with actionable insights became the driving force behind Brendan’s vision for Aider.

Brendan founded Aider with a clear goal: to empower accountants to deliver high-quality advisory services at scale. His vision is rooted in understanding industry pain points, particularly the inefficiency of relying solely on human labor to expand services.

“In the early days, you could see the big swell of everybody trying to get into advisory,” Brendan recalls. “But when I asked accountants how much of their client base they were actually offering advisory to, the answer was often around 10%. They were trying, but they weren’t scaling. The only way to truly scale is through automation and generative AI.”

Aider addresses the challenges of scaling advisory services by leveraging generative AI to streamline data management and automate repetitive tasks. This allows accountants to focus on strategic decision-making and client relationships rather than manual data processing. “Aider’s technology can automate 80% of the reporting process, freeing accountants to focus on the human, strategic side of the business,” Brendan notes.

The platform’s features—such as real-time dashboards, automated period-close checklists, and AI-generated action points—are specifically designed to help firms prioritize client needs and identify opportunities for growth. By enhancing data quality and providing concise, actionable insights, Aider ensures accountants can proactively guide their clients toward success.

Behind Aider’s innovative platform is a team of talented leaders, each contributing unique expertise to drive its success. Nico Santini, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), is a former Google engineer and a veteran in the AI space with a proven track record of building scalable, AI-driven platforms. Richard Snell, Head of Sales, leverages his experience from leadership roles at MYOB, Karbon, and Wolters Kluwer to excel in accounting tech sales, bringing a deep understanding of the needs of accounting firms. Belinda Dyer, who leads Marketing and Partnerships, draws on her extensive experience with startups and scaleups to craft compelling narratives and forge strategic partnerships, helping to expand Aider’s reach and impact.

Aider’s innovative approach is not just about efficiency—it’s about fundamentally reshaping the relationship between accountants and their clients. By automating routine tasks, the platform enables firms to handle more clients without sacrificing quality, transforming accountants from reactive problem-solvers to proactive strategic advisors.

“Scaling advisory services isn’t about throwing more people at the problem,” Brendan explains. “It’s about leveraging technology to do the heavy lifting, allowing accountants to focus on delivering value.”



By combining cutting-edge AI with a deep understanding of industry pain points, Brendan Roberts and his team are empowering accountants to deliver transformative advisory services to more clients than ever before. With its focus on innovation and automation, Aider is not just changing how accountants work—it’s reshaping the future of small business success. To learn more, visit www.aider.ai.