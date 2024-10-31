Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s approach to improving processes and driving digital change

Photo courtesy of Santhosh Vijayabaskar

Santhosh Vijayabaskar, an intelligent automation leader at a major financial tech organization, has led initiatives across global corporations in multiple domains, including retail, healthcare, and financial services, encouraging a fundamental shift in how companies operate and serve their clients.

It all started with a simple question: How can we make things easier? While the query may have been simple, the vision was elaborate.

Bright beginnings

Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s start in technology and leadership began during his undergraduate years, where he led open-source initiatives and organized national tech conferences. These experiences ignited his passion for technology and collaboration, building the foundation for his career.

Later, he co-founded Samgha Technologies and served as its chief technology officer (CTO), where he helped companies in India enhance their software infrastructure through open-source tools.

Redefining financial efficiency in a digital age

The financial industry has always been one of the systems reliant on human intervention to deliver accuracy. Yet, as technology has evolved, the industry is beginning a new era where automation claims its title as a necessity for staying competitive. With the help of Santhosh Vijayabaskar, the organizations he has worked with have embraced automation at a fundamental level, integrating it into day-to-day operations and long-term strategic initiatives.

Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s approach is distinct in its emphasis on both innovation and practicality. He has led the development of automated workflows that have optimized efficiency and enhanced accuracy across multiple domains. Also, he has implemented these systems to enhance, rather than replace, human expertise. “There is a lot of talk about AI replacing jobs,” Santhosh Vijayabaskar says, “but I see automation as a way to augment our capabilities. The best outcomes come from blending machine efficiency with human creativity.”

The challenges of finance

Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s work has proven that simplifying finance does not detract from its accuracy and use. “Our job is to make that complexity manageable, to translate it into something clients can understand and trust,” he shares.

By using a variety of advanced technologies, such as intelligent automation (IA), robotic process automation (RPA), and low-code platforms, he has transformed hundreds of business processes, significantly improving productivity and operational efficiency on a global scale.

Santhosh Vijayabaskar has also contributed to the broader technology community. He has been recognized as a LinkedIn Top 1% Voice for RPA, Artificial Intelligence, and Process Automation. Since 2010, he has mentored over 400 professionals in software engineering and product development and was recently ranked among the Top 100 mentors in Data Science by ADPList in October 2024. His efforts even extend to education, organizing over 200 sessions that include keynote speeches and workshops that have reached thousands of professionals.

A new approach to streamlining operations

Santhosh Vijayabaskar has penned a book titled “Process Coach Playbook,” which offers a helpful guide for businesses eager to harness the power of intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, and process excellence. From his extensive experience in robotic process automation (RPA) and low-code/no-code solutions, Santhosh Vijayabaskar shows a comprehensive framework that helps organizations streamline operations, optimize efficiency, and scale growth.

More than technical guidance, the book can also inspire leaders looking to stir innovation within their teams. Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s technique emphasizes the tools of automation and mindset needed to embrace change and drive continuous improvement.

Future challenges

As the financial industry becomes more reliant on technology, the challenges facing automation leaders will only grow. Still, for Santhosh Vijayabaskar, these challenges can be an opportunity to refine the methodology further. “The future of work isn’t about tasks we complete—it’s about the problems we solve and the potential we unlock,” he says. “Automation is never about replacing jobs or cutting costs—it is about creating systems that allow people to do their best work.”

As businesses across the globe continue to evolve with advancements in AI, FinOps, agentic workflows, and process intelligence, Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s efforts in automation will continue driving global innovation and shaping the next frontier of digital transformation.