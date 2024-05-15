Sandeep Garg’s quest for data excellence

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

Excellence is in the eye of the beholder, but Sandeep Garg’s contributions to the digital scapes of the cloud and artificial intelligence give rise to a unified point of view. “In technology, every milestone marks a step forward in our pursuit of excellence,” Garg says.

As one of Disney’s most dynamic data and cloud architects, he traces his two-decade journey through the high-octane landscape of software innovation.

Beginning in data

Before his position at the global entertainment conglomerate, Garg stretched his tech legs in various sectors, such as consulting, healthcare, finance, travel, and media. His software expertise has helped build and fortify the spaces of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and the cloud for multiple enterprise giants in many industries.

Despite his success in different branches, one thing remained constant throughout his career. “I’ve always been a data person. I have been involved in many functions from data engineering and data analysis to data science and machine learning,” shares Garg. “From 20 years ago up to this very day, my principal goal is to explore and perhaps even redefine new aspects of data.”

Mapping out a path of innovation

Garg’s career kicked off in the bustling tech hubs of India. As a software developer in his home country, he effectively built the groundwork for a career that would soon impact the industry. From day one of his tech career, Garg was committed to excellence, which propelled him to design data platforms from the ground up.

In 2019, Garg stood on global stages, such as when he presented at Amazon Web Services (AWS) “This is my Architecture” program at the re:Invent. That same year, he spearheaded the Expedia team in migrating from on-premise operations to full AWS cloud infrastructure, speaking volumes of his proficiency in facing complex digital terrains. Proving to be a milestone-studded year for Garg, he capped it off with an Expedia Employee of the Quarter Award.

Presently working as a data and cloud architect at Disney, Garg is the mind behind numerous platforms that help Disney maintain its reputation as one of the world’s most distinguished media conglomerates.

Driving industry transformations

Garg’s dedication extends beyond conventional boundaries, as seen by his venture into data engineering, software design, architecture, analysis, and machine learning. His impact spans across sectors, from designing and developing predictive analytics models for financial institutions to revolutionizing data platforms for travel companies.

By leveraging cloud technology, Garg has also been pivotal in supporting market managers with their critical real-time decisions, thereby enhancing efficiency tenfold.

Sandeep Garg’s journey inspires aspiring technologists worldwide. His quest for data excellence demonstrates the brimming potential of human ingenuity and futuristic technology.