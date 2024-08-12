Samrat Aich’s advanced storage solutions drive enterprise digital transformation

Photo courtesy of Samrat Aich

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Samrat Aich, a solutions architect, specializes in updating legacy storage systems to help organizations through digital transformation. He evaluates setups and recommends modern, hybrid storage environments using cloud technologies from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“Modernizing legacy systems isn’t just about replacing old hardware,” Aich explains. “It requires rethinking the architecture to improve agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness by analyzing the setup and understanding business needs.”

Aich’s approach considers both technical and business aspects. He provides detailed cost breakdowns to illustrate how modern solutions can be more economical in the long run. This includes carefully considering capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX), ensuring the transformation is financially viable for the enterprise.

A journey of continuous growth in information technology

From his education to professional achievements, Samrat Aich has pursued growth in IT. With an Electronics and Communications Engineering diploma and a Bachelor’s in Computer Applications, he built a strong foundation for his career, characterized by continuous growth in the field.

Over the years, he has held roles at companies like Netapp, IBM, Bank Of America, Dell, and NTT Data, enhancing his skills in enterprise storage and backup technologies. While at Dell and NTT Data, Aich worked on nearly 60 storage and hybrid solutions projects.

Aich’s career included milestones such as his work with Datadobi technology. He also greatly increased data transfer speeds over a WAN link between Texas and California, surpassing the technology provider’s standards by setting up Datadobi proxies in distant data centers and optimizing their configuration for better performance.

Utilizing cloud technologies and AI for modern storage solutions

A key part of Samrat Aich’s work is integrating cloud technologies. His expertise helps companies transition from on-premises systems to flexible, cloud-integrated environments with a lifecycle policy applied. “Cloud integration is essential for modern businesses,” Aich says. “This helps businesses respond quickly to changing needs and remain competitive.”

Additionally, he implements data tiering policies, moving less frequently accessed data to the cloud to free up on-premises resources for more critical tasks. This approach improves performance and reduces costs, as companies can benefit from the pay-as-you-go model cloud providers offer.

Aich also uses artificial intelligence (AI) in storage management. AI tools enhance efficiency by automating tasks, predicting issues, and optimizing resource use. Aich believes AI can solve many challenges for IT departments, making systems more responsive and reliable.

Utilizing AI allows organizations to take a more proactive approach to managing their storage infrastructure, ensuring potential problems are identified and resolved before they cause significant disruptions.

Solving backup challenges with modern technology

Aich also modernizes backup systems for enterprises. He has designed storage and disaster recovery solutions for various sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, semiconductor companies, and government organizations. His approach involves assessing client environments and proposing solutions to transform legacy monolithic systems into modern hybrid storage environments.

Aich recognizes the critical importance of robust backup systems for maintaining business continuity. “We focus on creating solutions that address common challenges such as data loss, downtime, and inefficiency, ensuring that businesses can continue to operate smoothly even in the face of unexpected events,” Aich says.

Long-term savings and reduced risks in storage upgrades

Aich ensures his solutions are technically sound and financially viable. He provides cost analyses to show how modern storage solutions can be more cost-effective than maintaining legacy systems.

“One of the biggest challenges enterprises face is justifying the cost of modernizing their storage infrastructure,” Aich explains. “Breaking down the costs and showing the long-term benefits helps make a compelling case for transformation. This includes not just the initial investment but also the ongoing operational savings and the reduced risk of downtime or data loss.”

He also emphasizes the importance of partnerships with leading and next-gen storage and backup technology providers, ensuring his clients can access the best tools and expertise.

Aich’s influence on long-term industry development

Aich has made valuable contributions through his published articles and involvement in industry events. He has written about hybrid cloud strategies and AI misconceptions in business, and his articles have appeared in well-regarded tech publications.

His skills and insights have also been recognized by his invitation to judge technology awards for products and services. He has served as a judge for the Globee Awards and CODIE Awards, which show his active participation in the IT industry.

As businesses undergo digital transformation, leaders like Aich help guide them through the process. His practical approach, technical skills, and business knowledge make him a key figure in enterprise storage, helping organizations create resilient, efficient, and scalable storage solutions.