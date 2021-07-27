Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Safer browsing? How will the Cyber Incident Notification Act develop?

Upon notification federal agencies will be able to mobilize in order to protect critical industries across the country.

Published

The Pegasus spyware, developed by Israeli firm MSO and allegedly used to target French President Emmanuel Macron, will be on the agenda of the Israeli defence minister's talks in Paris this week - Copyright AFP/File Ericky BONIPHACE

In response to recent attacks on SolarWinds, which impacted government agencies and the Colonial Pipeline, the U.S. senate has unveiled the bipartisan Cyber Incident Notification Act, which would require companies to inform the government of a hack.

Within the existing legal structure there is currently no federal requirement that individual companies disclose when they have been breached. The concern with this is it leaves the U.S. vulnerable to criminal and state-sponsored hacking activity.

Under the new law, this will require federal government agencies, federal contractors, and critical infrastructure operators to notify the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) when a breach is detected.

Upon notification federal agencies will be able to mobilize in order to protect critical industries across the country.

This is part of the U.S. government’s efforts to combat cyberattacks. Other attempts include the Justice Department creating a new task force dedicated to rooting out and responding to the growing threat of ransomware earlier during 2021.

According to new analysis from Ric Longenecker, Chief Information Security Officer at Open Systems, the new measures are a step in the right direction and the formulation of the latest bill was an inevitability.

Longenecker  tells Digital Journal: “It’s no surprise that new government legislation is being proposed given the severity of recent high-profile cyberattacks and their real — and potential — impacts on our daily lives.”

He adds that: “Recent guidance from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies shows that we’re moving rapidly in this direction. This bill, like any new piece of legislation, will get off to a rocky start and take time to work its way through Congress.”

Overall, Longenecker is optimistic, stating: “This signals that it’s a good time for companies to find a cybersecurity partner and work through this together.”

Longenecker is hopeful for the new bill and its impact upon responses to future cyberattacks. The bill may not lessen the rate of attacks, but it could lead to a faster and more joined-up incident response.

In this article:Crime, Cybersecurity, Government, Internet, Law
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Key UN climate science talks open amid floods, fires

Nearly 200 nations start online negotiations Monday to validate a UN science report.

20 hours ago

Life

Major medical groups call for mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers

Amid pushbacks against requiring coronavirus vaccinations for cruise ships and NFL players, there is now a new lobby for mandatory vaccination.

15 hours ago

Life

Canada's new governor general, Inuit advocate Mary Simon

Mary Simon, who on Monday became the first indigenous person to be named governor general of Canada, has fought to preserve her people's way...

14 hours ago

Business

Health related patient data emerges on the dark web

There is a lot in the news about cyberattacks and the risks. Ireland has a case in point, with personal data appearing on the...

15 hours ago