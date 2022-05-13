Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Safeguarding data from dangerous threats like Ryuk

Most businesses are faced with two significant risks when it comes to backups: the theft and public disclosure of sensitive data.

Published

Photo: © AFP
Photo: © AFP

To maintain business continuity, each organization should develop a data protection and back-up strategy. To reduce the risk of data loss, firms need to back up files and databases. Firms will also want to back up their operating systems, applications, configuration. This ensures the protection of data from unauthorized access and data corruption throughout its lifecycle.

According to Florindo Gallicchio, Managing Director, Head of Strategic Solutions at NetSPI: “It’s time to acknowledge how critical data backup has become, especially since many ransomware strains attempt to delete backup files, as we witnessed with Ryuk.”

Ryuk is a type of ransomware known for targeting large, public-entity Microsoft Windows cybersystems. Here, the threat actors make sure that essential files are encrypted so they can ask for large ransom.

Expanding on the risks faced by the corporate sector, Gallicchio  says: “Most businesses are faced with two significant risks when it comes to backups: the theft and public disclosure of sensitive data, and the disruption of critical business functions.”

In terms of the consequences, Gallicchio says: “If either of these risks occur, organizations could endure devastating consequences. To make sure that doesn’t happen, organizations need to proactively put strategies in place to bolster protection against these threat actors.”

There are different courses of action that firms can take to build in greater protection. Drawing on one such example, Gallicchio  says: “One way to do this is by ensuring that backups with all of the organization’s critical data are routinely, completely, and securely assessed –– as this is a necessary step in recovering from a possible ransomware attack.”

Backing-up alone will not be enough, a degree of additional security is required as Gallicchio explains: “These backups should be encrypted so that sensitive data is not disclosed and stored in such a way that an organization can recover its data in a timely manner, as this is necessary to minimize disruption to business operations.”

As a further measure, Gallicchio advises: “Organizations should regularly revisit and test disaster recovery and business continuity plans to validate that ransomware and other threats won’t impact the integrity of any backups.”

Separation of data can also assist with safeguarding, says Gallicchio. This means: “Any highly important, sensitive data should be stored on an entirely separate network from the internal network. That way, if ransomware targets the desktop network, it cannot spread to the critical systems and cause complete chaos. While this is a long-term, and challenging strategy, it’s well worth the time and investment for organizations to counter the continuous risk of critical data loss.”

In this article:Business, Cybersecurity, Data, Ransomware, Threat Intelligence Platform
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed his friend Evgeny Lebedev, who owns the London Evening Standard and Independent newspapers, to the House of Lords UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed his friend Evgeny Lebedev, who owns the London Evening Standard and Independent newspapers, to the House of Lords

World

UK govt accused of ‘cover-up’ over Russian-born press baron

The UK government was accused of a “cover-up” after the controversial 2020 appointment of a Russian-born newspaper baron to parliament.

21 hours ago
Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol

World

‘Better dead than captured’: Mother’s pain as son killed in Azovstal

Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY...

14 hours ago
A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE which has come again under attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE which has come again under attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels

World

UAE’s ailing President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE. — © AFP Anatolii STEPANOVShatha YAISHThe United Arab Emirates’ President...

7 hours ago
The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany

World

G7 to back Ukraine ‘until victory’, France says, as EU ups aid

The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED ABEDThe G7 group of industrialised nations...

11 hours ago