‘Safari, what happens next?’ Protecting your lost iPhone from data theft

Thieves can exploit stolen iPhones to access private user data, posing risks such as unauthorized access, financial theft, and potential misuse of the device.

Simply misplacing such a valuable device is scary enough, but there is the added potential for thieves can access personal data from the stollen device. A stolen phone can grant unwelcome access to personal files, from photos to sensitive information like email accounts, credit cards, and banking applications,.

To guard against this, the latest generation of smartphones has several security features, ensuring that stealing data is not as easy as it once was. Face ID, Touch ID, passcodes, and Find My iPhone guarantee that your iPhone remains protected, thwarting any thieves’ attempts to gain unauthorized access.

Mark Wright, an anti-money laundering expert at KyrosAML.com, has told Digital Journal about some tips and tricks on protecting an iPhone data from being stolen.

Beware of Thieves – Here’s Why

According to Wright: “Thieves may try to steal iPhone data by befriending unsuspecting victims at local bars, coercing them into opening apps like Snapchat, all while discreetly spying on the moment they enter their password. Alternatively, some thieves may take a video of their target punching in the passcode. Once they figure out the iPhone’s passcode, thieves steal the devices and exploit their newfound access to private user data.”

One of the key security features can be disabled, notes Wright: “With full access to your phone, they can also disable Find My iPhone, making it impossible for you to track your device or erase it remotely using iCloud. Some cunning thieves go even further by accessing the passwords saved in your iCloud Keychain.”

This can lead to several potential threats to your personal data, including:

Access to private data

If you have private photos, messages, or documents stored on your iPhone, be cautious, as thieves could potentially exploit this information for malicious purposes.

Unauthorized access to accounts

If unauthorized individuals gain access to your iCloud Keychain, they can use the stored login information to access your online accounts without permission.

Financial theft

Thieves may use your sensitive personal information, such as credit card details, bank account information, or passwords, to commit identity theft or financial fraud.

Blackmail or extortion

Be cautious about the personal data stored on your iPhone, as thieves may attempt to use it for blackmail or extortion.

Device misuse

If your iPhone falls into the wrong hands, it can be misused for making calls, sending messages, or accessing the internet, which could lead to unauthorized charges.

How To Protect Your iPhone Data

Wright moves on to consider protection schemes, stating: “As scary as it is to think about your iPhone being stolen and your personal data exploited, not all hope is lost. By staying informed about these risks, you are one step closer to keeping thieves away. The next step is implementing the necessary precautions that will help you protect yourself and your iPhone from potential threats and maintain the security of your personal data.”

Wright’s tips are:

Passcode Protection

To protect your phone from spying thieves, it’s crucial to activate and use either Face ID or Touch ID whenever possible. These security features offer the highest level of protection when accessing your iPhone.

You can also switch to an alphanumeric passcode that’s more difficult to decipher. Using a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols can create a stronger defense against unauthorized access.

For additional protection, ensure you have set up an account recovery contact for your Apple ID, so you can use recovery keys in case your Apple ID becomes compromised.

Take Advantage of Screen Time Settings

Did you know that within the iPhone’s Screen Time setting, parents can add restrictions to control how kids use the device? Here’s an extra layer of security you can enable: a secondary password.

By setting up a secondary password, anyone trying to change the Apple ID password on the device will be asked to enter this additional password. This means that even if a thief gets their hands on the iPhone, they will be required to provide a secondary password.

This simple step can provide an added level of security to safeguard your child’s (and your) iPhone and prevent unauthorized changes to the Apple ID.

Back-Up Your iPhone

To safeguard your valuable data in case your iPhone is stolen, it’s essential to back up your device regularly. You have two reliable options: iCloud or iTunes. By backing up your iPhone, you ensure that you can recover your data without any hassle if the worst happens.

Consider storing important photos, sensitive files, and other data in a different cloud service. There are several options to choose from, like Google Photos, Microsoft OneDrive, Amazon Photos, or Dropbox. By diversifying your storage, you add an extra layer of protection to your precious information.

Although this won’t prevent a thief from gaining access to your device, it will limit the potential damage and consequences.

Protecting Your Apps with Passcodes

You can add separate passcodes to apps like Venmo, PayPal, and others that contain sensitive information. Doing this creates an extra layer of security for those specific apps. Remember, it’s important not to use the same password you use to unlock your device’s screen for other accounts.

Even better, make all your passcodes different to one another to strengthen your protection. That way, even if a thief gains access to your main password or a passcode to one of your apps, they won’t be able to access any other apps that contain personal or financial data.

Don’t Keep Sensitive Information in Photos App

When you need to scan important documents containing sensitive information like passports, licenses, cards, and social security numbers, it’s essential to take precautions to keep your data secure. One simple step you can take is to delete these documents from your Photos app immediately after you’re done using them.

Instead of relying on the Photos app, consider using secure file storage that can be password protected. By storing your important documents in secure file storage, you significantly reduce the risk of your sensitive information falling into the wrong hands.

Wright concludes: “Protecting your iPhone is equal to protecting your personal and financial data, so taking the necessary steps to safeguard your phone is crucial. By being aware of the risks, such as financial theft, unauthorized access, device misuse, and blackmail, you can make informed choices to keep your information safe in case your iPhone falls into the wrong hands.

He adds: “Therefore, stay vigilant, be cautious with sensitive information, and prioritize protecting your personal data. With these measures in place, you can enjoy peace of mind and use your phone in public without the fear of your data being compromised.”