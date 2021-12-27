Op-Ed: Russia’s first hypersonic multi- warhead salvo – Much hype; but are they invincible? Not really

A US unarmed prototype hypersonic missile launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii. — © AFP/File

Russia has understandably been making a lot of noise about its new hypersonic weapons. Hypersonic weapons are basically in the Mach 5 to Mach 9 speed bandwidth. A successful naval multiple launch of Zircon missiles last week was pretty much top quality, well-timed, PR for the new, aggressive Russian military posture.

Russia has been working on these things for quite a while, and the tech pedigree goes back decades. The Zircon missile is actually a pretty good all-rounder for defining hypersonic weapons:

It can function as a multi-role weapon for land and sea targets.

Its range is variously reported as up to 1000km at Mach 9.

The propulsion is essentially a modern scramjet.

Tactical values are obvious. Fast, cruise-capable, and mobile, these systems do make a lot of sense as working future combat assets.

So the Russian “proof of concept” is really now about deploying these things, rather than just talking about them. Russia also infers that this tech is nuclear-capable, a not exactly unpredictable bit of semi-information in global contexts.

The Great Hypersonic Race

There’s no doubt there’s a serious technological race in progress. Despite the bitsy news and propaganda on all sides, this is major league. The US and China are also developing hypersonic weapons, in the case of the US belatedly. The US has had hypersonic tech for ages, affected mainly by the usual politics-addled Congressional coma regarding tech of any kind.

Hypersonic aircraft and a class of hypersonic missiles called HGV (hypersonic glide vehicle, boosted to supersonic, then glides to target) are also in the mix. This is actually very useful science, not that the scientific realities ever get a mention. Hypersonic aerodynamics and airframes are well worth the work. New materials and designs are simply flowing out of the CAD computers.

Invincible? Wanna bet?

There IS a time when tech hype should shut up, and this is one of them. Quasi-deliverables don’t really stand up to scrutiny in a few instances. The relatively infantile level of superiority-complex verbosity is also way off-target, excuse the expression if you can.

On face value:

Hypersonic missiles are fast. Anything that flies at high speed needs to be ultra-stable. Things that travel this fast can be deflected by damn hear any sort of air disturbance, concussion, or proximity impact. Correction time is much less, due to the speeds involved. Airframes don’t take too kindly to disruption at supersonic speeds, either.

Hypersonic missiles can be stealthy, too. Well, duh. So is practically everything else in the air, including countermeasures. All that’s needed are better detectors with proper metrics which can separate low-altitude clutter and stealth “symptoms”.

Layers of defensive ECM (electronic countermeasures) are more than likely; they already exist. ECM can also be delivered courteously to flight paths and sprinkled happily over the no-doubt-ecstatic enemy launch platforms.

Hypersonic missiles may be the current peak of ballistic weapons, but times have changed, quite a lot. No-mass weapons, energy packet weapons, and similar tourist traps are entering the arena on a daily basis. These things can fire a lot faster, and they can deliver multiple counters in staccato precision bursts. These systems are evolving fast.)

(Somebody remind me while we’re on the subject – Why did anyone ever think continuous fire of any weapon, let alone a high-yield rail gun or any other EM system, made any sense at all? Of course, they overheat; so does every other weapon where you blaze away mindlessly. Just target properly, and don’t do that.)

The likely future of hypersonic ballistic weapons

Hype, schmype. Invincible, they’re definitely not. Dangerous, however, they are. Even if as seems likely they’re obsolete in a couple of decades, they’ll be around longer. As threats, they can be considered a potentially serious problem, particularly regionally, where they may be locally unanswerable.

That sort of regional superiority could (and often does) trigger a much wider conflict. Like it or not, the bigger players do get involved in these things. That’s where hypersonic weapons could be the spark for something large and globally unpleasant.

It’s not at all hard to envision, for example, a Saudi – Iran conflict using up-to-date hypersonic weapons. This type of conflict is capable of dragging in the US, NATO, Israel, Russia, and China on various levels of reluctance.

Hypersonic missiles could be the crystal meth of future conflicts. Used by people with no judgment, no real understanding of the tech, just happy to have lots of fast things that go bang. People have thought they could win wars on a much less stupid basis than this.

Hypersonic weapons will beget hypersonic weapons, and that’s where the world can have a lot of problems. Let’s dodge that bullet, shall we?