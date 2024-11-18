Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Russian extradited to US from SKorea to face ransomware charges

AFP

Published

Evgenii Ptitsyn, 42, a Russian national, has been extradited to the US from South Korea to face ransomware charges
Evgenii Ptitsyn, 42, a Russian national, has been extradited to the US from South Korea to face ransomware charges - Copyright AFP/File Stefani Reynolds
Evgenii Ptitsyn, 42, a Russian national, has been extradited to the US from South Korea to face ransomware charges - Copyright AFP/File Stefani Reynolds

A Russian national has been extradited to the United States from South Korea to face charges he distributed ransomware that targeted schools, hospitals and other institutions, the Justice Department said Monday.

Evgenii Ptitsyn, 42, allegedly extorted $16 million in payments using a ransomware program known as Phobos, the department said.

“Ptitsyn and his co-conspirators ran the Phobos ransomware group, whose members committed ransomware attacks against more than 1,000 public and private victims throughout the United States and the rest of the world,” Nicole Argentieri, a senior Justice Department official, said in a statement.

“Ptitsyn and his co-conspirators hacked not only large corporations but also schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and a federally recognized tribe,” Argentieri said.

The indictment alleges that Ptitsyn began offering access to Phobos in November 2020 to “affiliates” which allowed them to encrypt the data of victims and extort a ransom payment in exchange for the decryption keys.

Ptitsyn is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit computer fraud, causing intentional damage to protected computers and extortion in relation to hacking.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

In this article:Cybercrime, Justice, Russia, skorea, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

AI: Attack and defence implications for cybercrime in 2025

When faced with the prospect of jail time, many of their targets will be desperate for an alternative outcome, and these scammers are happy...

4 hours ago

Social Media

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

4 hours ago
Japnit Ahuja Japnit Ahuja

Tech & Science

From grade 6 coder to global innovator: Japnit Ahuja’s inspiring tech journey

Meet the 23-year-old innovator breaking barriers in tech across three countries.

2 hours ago
Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's most conservative province Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's most conservative province

World

Woman-owned cafe in Indonesia’s Sharia stronghold shakes stigma

Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's...

16 hours ago