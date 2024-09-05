RSV vaccine for older adults creates societal cost savings, benefits 

Net profit for the Covid-vaccine maker came in at $1.64 billion in the July-September period - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus for adults over 60 is likely cost-effective by preventing illness, hospitalizations, lost quality of life and deaths, according to new research.

The study into vaccine cost effectiveness was conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan together with and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC). According to the CDC, RSV results in 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths of adults 67 and older each year.

The research evaluated newly approved RSV vaccines: Arexvy, manufactured by GSK, and Abrysvo, manufactured by Pfizer.

These vaccines are now available to adults 60 and older. In terms of dosage, the CDC recommends a single dose for individuals over 75 and a single dose for those over 60 with increased risk of severe disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2023 approved both vaccines for use in older adults.

Commenting on the study, lead researcher David Hutton states: “We view this as a pivotal study that highlights the potential of RSV vaccination to make significant public health and economic impacts for older adults”.

Prior to the approval for vaccines in older adults, RSV immunizations were primarily recommended and used for high-risk infants. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause severe respiratory illness in young children, particularly those under a year old.

“As RSV continues to pose a serious threat to individuals in this age group, the goal is for these findings to provide timely insights for healthcare decision-makers and policymakers,” Hutton adds.

To determine cost-effectiveness, Hutton and colleagues evaluated the general population within the 60 and older age group and recorded RSV-associated health care utilization, including outpatient appointments, emergency department visits, inpatient hospital stays and RSV deaths.

With the evaluation, the researchers analysed quality-adjusted life-years lost, or QALY, and societal costs that come with contracting RSV, and found the costs varied by age group and type of vaccine.

The research also showed that vaccine efficacy, the incidence of RSV-related hospitalizations and vaccine costs had the most significant impact on the cost per QALY saved.

For example for all adults aged 60 and older, the societal cost per QALY saved was $196,842 for GSK’s Arexvy and $176,557 for Pfizer’s Abrysvo.

Historically, efforts to prevent and treat RSV have focused on this younger population due to the high risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes. Recognizing similar risks for older populations, RSV vaccines were developed with the goal of preventing severe RSV-related illness, hospitalization and death.

The researchers concluded that RSV vaccination might be cost-effective for adults 60 and older, especially those of more advanced age. They noted that reduced vaccine costs and sustained efficacy beyond two RSV seasons could make RSV vaccination more cost-effective for a broader population. They also said that uncertainties remain, particularly around long-term vaccine efficacy. The study is titled “Cost-effectiveness of vaccinating adults aged 60 years and older against respiratory syncytial virus.”