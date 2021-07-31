Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Rocket Lab is back in business with the launch of U.S. Space Force satellite

Published

Up, up, up and away! Congratulations to Rocket Lab for launching their 21st Electron mission: It's a Little Chile Up Here. Source - Federal Aviation Administration
Up, up, up and away! Congratulations to Rocket Lab for launching their 21st Electron mission: It's a Little Chile Up Here. Source - Federal Aviation Administration

The Electron rocket lifted off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 2 a.m. Eastern on July 29, successfully launching an experimental satellite for the U.S. Space Force, after suffering a failure in mid-May.

The demonstration satellite – called Monolith – is sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory, and was deployed 52 minutes after liftoff into a 600-kilometer (378 miles) orbit at an inclination of 37 degrees, reports Space News.

“We are off the pad and on our way to space once again, with successful liftoff from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1,” Rocket Lab senior communication advisor Murielle Baker said during a live webcast of the launch.

With Monolith now in orbit, its mission will be “to explore and demonstrate the use of a deployable sensor, where the sensor’s mass is a substantial fraction of the total mass of the spacecraft, changing the spacecraft’s dynamic properties and testing ability to maintain spacecraft attitude control,” Rocket Lab representatives wrote in a mission press kit.

The 59-foot-tall (18 meters) Electron rocket provides dedicated rides to space for small satellites. The rocket now has 21 launches under its belt, including four this year. 

On May 15, an Electron rocket launch did not go well. The rocket’s second stage shut down too early, resulting in the loss of the mission’s payload, two satellites for the geospatial intelligence company BlackSky Global. That failure was the second in less than a year for the Electron and the third in 20 launches.

The problem was traced back to an upper-stage engine igniter. “This induced a corruption of signals within the engine computer that caused the Rutherford engine’s thrust vector control (TVC) to deviate outside nominal parameters and resulted in the engine computer commanding zero pump speed, shutting down the engine,” company representatives wrote in an anomaly update on July 19.

The fix for the igniter problem amounted to implementing “redundancies in the ignition system to prevent any future reoccurrence, including modifications to the igniter’s design and manufacture,” they added.

Does today’s mission patch seem familiar? ‘It’s a Little Chile Up Here’ is a nod to the beloved green chile of New Mexico where the Space Test Program is based. This is our 2nd launch for STP after ‘That’s a Funny Looking Cactus’ in 2019. Spot the green chile in both patches!

Folks may remember that Rocket Lab has great fun in naming their missions. In the case of this latest mission, the team took into account that the U.S. Department of Defense’s Space Test Program and the Rocket Systems Launch Program are both based at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

And New Mexico is famous for its green chiles and chile-infused cuisine, which explains the name Rocket Lab gave to the mission: “It’s A Little Chile Up Here.”

In this article:"It's A Little Chile Up Here.", 21st launch, Rocket Lab, satellite launch, US space force
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The amount of ice lost in Greenland on Tuesday would cover Florida in 2 inches of water

High temperatures in the Arctic are melting Greenland's ice sheets rapidly.

3 hours ago

World

Amanda Knox accuses new movie of cashing in on her case

Amanda Knox is complaining angrily that the new Matt Damon movie "Stillwater" — a drama about a young American jailed in Europe.

22 hours ago

Life

As COVID cases and hospitalizations soar in Florida, DeSantis mocks new CDC guidelines

Florida hospitals reported more than 8,900 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

17 hours ago
Two dead in attack on Israel-linked oil tanker off Oman Two dead in attack on Israel-linked oil tanker off Oman

World

Israel blames Iran over lethal attack on oil tanker off Oman

The US Navy and other maritime forces often escort ships through hostile areas in the Gulf region - Copyright US NAVY/AFP/File Rawad MADANATDaniella Cheslow...

23 hours ago