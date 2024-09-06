Robotics and automation: The vision behind SGBI

Photo courtesy of SGBI

Every complex testing challenge resembles a danger lurking in the shadows, threatening the safety and efficiency of high-stakes environments like aerospace, automotive, medical, nuclear, smart appliances and financial arenas. Inadequate testing and failures in these systems can lead to catastrophic consequences including the compromise in human safety, loss of billions of dollars in recalls, litigation, fines, stock value declines, and sales losses.

In January 2013, a widely recognized long-haul aircraft experienced significant issues with its lithium-ion batteries, leading to several incidents of overheating and fires. As a result, the entire fleet of these advanced commercial jets was grounded due to safety concerns. Investigations later revealed that the battery failures were linked to defects and shortcomings in the testing and quality assurance processes.

This incident, along with high-profile cases like the crashes involving a leading electric car manufacturer’s autopilot, a major healthcare company’s contaminated vaccines, and airbag defects from a top Japanese automaker, underscores the significant and growing demand for automated QA solutions across various industries. As technology advances at a rapid pace, the need for precise and efficient QA testing methods is becoming more critical than ever.

Fortunately, SGBI’s founders Aronin Ponnappan, Akhil Asokan and Achu Wilson are keeping the darkness at bay with its testing solution, a one-of-a-kind robotic arm and AI-driven platform that yields unparalleled precision. Equipped with the finesse of human touch and the efficiency of advanced AI, SGBI’s technology cuts through the cumbersome, limited, and error-prone barriers of traditional testing.

Quantifiable benefits

SGBI’s impact is already evident through numerous successful implementations and feedback from big-name customers like BOSCH, Honeywell, Tech Mahindra, and Qualcomm as well as others. They partnered with a global technology company that has a footprint across 60 countries creating a 150 robot lab in the UK and have solidified partnerships with many Global IT companies in the US & European markets.

Aronin shares, “By utilizing our robotic-aided testing, our clients have experienced significant reductions in testing time, money & aftermarket overheads. They can boost the QA team’s efficiency by up to 20 times, all at just one-third of the cost of traditional methods. What once took them days to complete manually, they can now achieve in under two hours with our technology. “We can set it up, run it, and get results within minutes, significantly reducing time and meeting the growing demand for faster go-to-market timelines amid increasing industry competition and product complexity.”

SGBI’s clients have seen enhanced efficiency, reduced errors, and faster time-to-market for their products. “One notable case was the integration of our robotic arms in a high-stakes mobile app testing scenario. Our platform’s ability to handle complex interactions and physical testing scenarios provided our clients with a reliable solution that outperformed traditional software tools,” Aronin adds.

The shift towards automation

Industries such as automotive and aerospace, where high precision is paramount, have the opportunity to benefit immensely from SGBI’s technology. “The shift towards automation is not just about efficiency; it’s about transforming industry standards,” asserts Aronin. “It’s about providing precision and reliability. As technology becomes more complex, the ability to perform high-quality testing has become crucial, particularly in areas like autonomous navigation, driverless vehicles, and robotic surgeries, where even a single error in the system could result in significant loss of life.”

Designed to enhance workplace safety and precision, SGBI’s robotic arms are adaptable to a variety of tasks across different platforms. The human-like prosthetic technology uses advanced motion control systems for the movements with exceptional accuracy and precision. The integration of advanced AI plays a crucial role in automating testing scenarios and significantly improving efficiency and accuracy while reducing the reliance on human testers. By automating complex testing processes that were previously time-consuming and error-prone, SGBI’s technology addresses the limitations of those traditional methods.

The robotic arms are also highly versatile and capable of handling tasks across a wide range of applications and testing environments in various industries. The user-friendly software interface allows control of the robots through plain English commands, or by using simple mouse clicks over a live vision feedback system making it accessible even to those without a technical background.

Embracing the future with SGBI

Looking ahead, SGBI is in a position for significant growth. The company’s vision includes expanding its global impact, further enhancing its technology, and maintaining a competitive edge in the robotics industry. SGBI’s strategic shift to an operating lease model now allows for flexible and scalable usage, accommodating varying budget constraints and operational needs.

With a focus on continuous innovation, SGBI is leading the advancements in robotic technology. The company and its founders’ commitment to innovation position it as a leader in the testing automation industry. Their forward-thinking approach is shaping the future of robotic testing automation, effectively addressing and overcoming emerging challenges that win against the dangers that lurk.

