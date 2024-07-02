Robot dog simulates heat stroke symptoms and warns of the dangers of a hot car

Robotic dog on show at the Barbican. — © Image by Tim Sandle.

Many people think it is fine to leave their dog in the car if they are parked in the shade or the windows are open. However, a car can become as hot as an oven, even when the weather does not feel that warm.

Dogs with their fur coats are prone to heat strokes even in milder temperatures. Dogs should never be left alone in the car during summer, because the temperature inside a car can get dangerously high even on cloudy days.

A Nordics petcare brand called Musti Group has launched a campaign warning dog owners to never leave their dog alone in a hot car. The campaign features a custom-made robotic dog that simulates the symptoms of a heat stroke.

The robot is placed inside a car and its movements are triggered by changes in temperature.

With the new campaign, Musti Group seeks to educate both dog owners and passers-by, who might come across dogs left in a car during summer. The campaign features a fully functioning robotic dog, which shows how fast a car turns into a death trap for pets.

The robot simulates the symptoms of a heat stroke, and its movements are triggered by the temperature inside the car it is placed in.

According to Eveliina Rantahalvari, Musti Group’s Head of Nordic Marketing: “When it comes to recognising dangerous situations, real life experience is the best form of education.”

In terms of the aims, Rantahalvari says: “By creating a tangible, cautionary example that people witness with their own eyes, we hope to increase awareness of how and when to act in these situations both as a dog owner and a passer-by.”

Rantahalvari also states that dogs have a higher risk of suffering a heat stroke, because they are not able to regulate their body temperature by sweating through the skin.

“The temperature inside the car rises dangerously high faster than many people realise. Even leaving the car’s windows open is not enough to ensure the dog is not at risk,” she adds.

In terms of best advice, Rantahalvari proposes: “If you notice a dog left in a hot car, the first thing you should do is try to get in contact with the owner. For example, in a store or shopping centre, you can ask the staff to make an announcement to try and alert the owner”.

The symptoms of a dog’s heat stroke include, among other things, severe lethargy, dark redness of the tongue and oral mucosa, convulsions and tremors. The situation might be very serious, if the dog is no longer panting or showing signs of restlessness, but instead lies still apathetically. If the owner of the car cannot be found quickly, the helper must contact the emergency centre and ask for instructions to help the dog.