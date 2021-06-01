Rivers in Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest rising to highest levels in a century

Two lonely trees at the end of the rain season - surronded by the high water of the Rio Madeira, just before it joins the even mightier Amazon River. Creative Commons 3.0.

Close to 450,000 people around Brazil’s largest city have been affected by overflowing rivers from the Amazon rainforest based on data from the Manaus port authorities that shows record levels being reached.

The Rio Negro was at its highest level since records began in 1902, with a depth of 29.98 meters (98 feet) at the port’s measuring station. The nearby Solimoes and Amazon rivers were also nearing all-time highs, flooding streets, and houses in dozens of municipalities.

The flooding is due to the higher precipitation levels associated with the La Nina weather anomaly, in which central and eastern Pacific Ocean currents alter climate patterns across the world.

According to the Associated Press, environmental scientists, including government organizations like the EPA and NOAA, say there is strong evidence that human activity and climate change are behind worsening weather phenomena like La Nina.

Brazil’s Geological survey says seven of the 10 biggest floods in the Amazon basin have occurred in the past 13 years, reports ABC News. Meteorologists say Amazon water levels could continue to rise until late June or July when floods usually peak.

“If we continue to destroy the Amazon the way we do, the climatic anomalies will become more and more accentuated,” said Virgílio Viana, director of the Sustainable Amazon Foundation. “Greater floods on the one hand, greater droughts on the other.”

The impacts from floods can be far-reaching

Not only are homes impacted by rising waters, but employment, businesses, and industries, such as farming and cattle ranching are affected. Some families have seen their crops disappear underwater, while others have been unable to reach their shops, offices, and market stalls.

“With these floods, we’re out of work,” said Elias Gomes, a 38-year-old electrician in Cacau Pirera, on the other side of the Rio Negro, though he noted he’s been able to earn a bit by transporting neighbors in his small wooden boat, according to Newsweek.

Added to the problem – there is very limited access to banks in remote parts of te Amazon, and this means people are unable to procure loans or compensation for any losses, says Virgílio Viana, of the Sustainable Amazon Foundation. “This is a clear case of climate injustice: Those who least contributed to global warming and climate change are the most affected.”

