RightSense: Effortlessly talk to your data and make data-driven decisions

Sorting through vast amounts of data and extracting nuggets that make crucial decisions is hard and slows down decision-making. Extracting valuable insights becomes tricky, causing operational problems and missed opportunities.

To the rescue is RightSense. Its CEO and Founder, Sangam Sangameswara, is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of your organizational data. “We aim to augment data literacy and propel organizational productivity through a tailored approach to Key Performance Indicator (KPI) management solutions. Integrated with seamless conversational capabilities” In simpler terms, RightSense is making it easier for businesses to understand their data. “We know this has the power to change how industries use data for making smart decisions,” he concludes. RightSense is not just a tool, it’s a friendly companion in the world of data, helping businesses thrive by making data simple, useful and powerful.

Key features of their flagship application platform: RightSense Fusion

With Fusion, RightSense is redefining data analytics. Automating data consumption patterns streamlines the extraction of meaningful insights from complex datasets and delivers them in easily digestible format. This saves precious time and need for specially trained analysts.

RightSense Fusion delivers insights and analytic functionality specific to organizational roles and access needs. “This ensures that each user engages with data that is pertinent to their responsibilities. This is a game-changer in enhancing organizational productivity,” Sangam shares.

By cross-pollinating language models with traditional AI techniques, he has created a powerful tool, making data more approachable for its users. “We foster a conversational interaction with the data, distancing ourselves from conventional query-based solutions,” Sangam emphasizes.

RightSense turns companies’ ‘Data Lakes’ and other data assets into what they call “KPI Lakes” using automated data pipelines. Users can engage with these transformed datasets through interactive conversations. The resulting insights are presented in easily understandable stories and interactive conversations that are driven by sophisticated Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT-4. Sangam notes, “This provides companies with relevant insights, helps them identify anomalies, and highlights actionable items based on specific roles within the company.”

Not only is the data relevant and actionable, but Sangam points out another critical feature–timeliness. “RightSense Fusion empowers decision-makers with real-time insights and conversational analytics which will reshape how organizations access and utilize their data on a daily basis.” The impact of those timely conversational analytics on decision-making processes is profound. Sangam adds, “And, overall, it fosters a more agile and responsive organizational culture.”

Future evolution of RightSense

RightSense aims for market traction in the short term, particularly in the retail sector. “The goal is to establish ourselves as a premier conversational analytics platform with satisfied customers and successful implementations,” Sangam shares. In the long term, the vision is to continue to position RightSense as a force in conversational analytics, “We want to influence how industries approach and utilize data for strategic decision-making.”

Don’t drown in all that data; grab your life-preserver, RightSense, today.