Review: Taking a ‘voyage to the edge of imagination’ in London

London is hosting a major science fiction exhibition – a constellation of props and costumes with a lot of science thrown in.

A visitor gazes at a replica model of the USS Enterprise at the Sci-Fi exhibiiton in London. Image (C) Tim Sandle
Science fiction is not all about rocket ships trying to blast each other out of the cosmos, thrilling as these space opera elements may be. The operative word is ‘science’ and here good science fiction can signal likely future realities as well as entertaining the viewer or ready with the archetypal BEM (‘bug eyed monster’).

Where better to explore the ‘science’ concepts in science fiction than London’s Science Museum? The museum is curating a major exhibition titled Voyage to the Edge of Imagination.

Strange new worlds? Visitors at the science fiction exhibition, Science Musuem, London. Image (C) Tim Sandle
Science fiction movies, television and books has enabled creatives to run wild with thrilling concepts and for those with a harder science inclination to ponder over what might be possible one pay, crossing over into speculative fiction.

The approach to the exhibition is different. The exhibition begins and continues with visitors guided by an artificial intelligence of alien origin. This paces each visitor at the heart of a science fiction adventure.

Sci-fir exhibition, London. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
The exhibition starts, hosted by an AI system. Image (C) Tim Sandle.

This begins by boarding a simulation of a spaceship.

A spaceship simulation at the Science Museum, London. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
Later there is an opportunity to scout an unknown planet.

The Fifth Element conceived and directed by Luc Besson. Image (C) Tim Sandle
Props from The Fifth Element, the 1997 movie conceived and directed by Luc Besson. Image (C) Tim Sandle

Throughout the exhibition visitors can explore how scientists and science fiction creators have imagined and built new worlds to better understand our own. Here Gene editing technology slips in beside GATTACA posters and later stasis pods from Ridley Scott’s Prometheus sits alongside information about therapeutic hypothermia.

A gold spacesuit from Sunshine, sci-fi in London. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
A heavily shielded spacesuit from Danny Boyle’s movie Sunshine. Image (C) Tim Sandle.

Through the exhibition fantastical space voyages, beginning with Victoriana and Jules Verne’s From the Earth to the Moon through to George Lucas’ Star Wars and more recent works are showcased with props, models, costumes and other archival material and memorabilia.

Dalek on show in London. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
A Dalek from Doctor Who. Image (C) Tim Sandle.

There is a Dalek, a model of the Starship Enterprise, the alien from Alien, Darth Vader’s actual mask as used in The Empire Strikes Back.

Robot from iRobot, sci-fi in London. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
Robby the Robot is a fictional character and science fiction icon who first appeared in the 1956 film Forbidden Planet. Image (C) Tim Sandle
Robby the Robot from Forbidden Planet (1956). Image (C) Tim Sandle
An original Darth Vader helmet from the original Star Wars trilogy. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
Darth Vader’s helmet from the original Star Wars trilogy. Image (C) Tim Sandle.

The wondrous displays are interspersed with real scientific endeavours, from a scale model of the Apollo rocket to model of a telescope used by scientists at SETI (Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence).

A visitor studies the 'science' behind 'science fiction' at the Science Museum. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
A visitor studies the ‘science’ behind ‘science fiction’ at the Science Museum. Image (C) Tim Sandle.

The exhibition is thrilling and thought-provoking – well worth catching for those visiting London this summer.

The future is coming. Science fiction exhibition in London. Image (C) Tim Sandle.
Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

