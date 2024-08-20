Review: Maintaining office privacy with a StarTech privacy filter

Protecting your laptop from the view of others with a laptop privacy filter. Image by Tim Sandle.

Maintaining privacy is often an important consideration for those using laptops for business or other purposes. This can apply to a shared workspace, like an open plan office, or when working at a hot desk or in a coffee shop.

A new affordable option has been launched from the company StarTech in the form of a privacy filter. A sample was sent to Digital Journal to test out.

The screen tested was the ‘16in 16:10 Flip-Up Laptop Touch Privacy Screen’.

In the first picture, we have a normal laptop without the privacy filter in place:

Laptop screen with no filter in place. Image by Tim Sandle.

The second image shows the privacy filter:

Laptop privacy filter by StarTech. Image by Tim Sandle

In the third image, the privacy filter has been fitted to the laptop screen. The image is taken straight on, from the point of view of the laptop user:

Laptop with the privacy screen in place. Image by Tim Sandle

The privacy filter is straightforward to affix to the laptop scree using adhesive strips. These can be positioned as ‘slip up or ‘flip over tabs.

In the fourth image, the head of the user starts to move. You’ll notice that the image on the screen starts to become obscured:

Showing how the laptop privacy filter starts to obscure the screen. Image by Tim Sandle.

In the fifth image, the screen is completely obscured. This is from the perspective of someone sitting alongside the laptop user. The effectiveness of the privacy filter means that the work undertaken on the laptop cannot be viewed from a person sitting adjacent to the user.

Privacy filter adjacent position. Image by Tim Sandle

To add to the ease of use, the filter does not interfere with top-mounted webcams, sensors, or when closing the laptop lid.

Pulling back the StarTech privacy filter. Image by Tim Sandle

With the privacy screen tested, the dimensions are 13.5×8.4in (344x215mm). Each filter purchased comprises:

1 – Privacy Screen

1 – Set of Adhesive Strips

1 – Set of Mounting Tabs

2 – Flip-Up Tabs

1 – Lifting Tab

1 – Plastic Sleeve

1 – Wiping Cloth

1 – Cardboard Insert

1 – Quick-Start Guide

As well as blocking eavesdroppers, the privacy screen can help with eye health in terms of blocking up to 51 percent of blue light (blue light can lead to digital eye strain ). The screen also improves visual comfort during prolonged use; Light transmittance of 60% for better screen readability.

The privacy filter tested retails for $54.99. It is an effective business solution and useful for those who wish to maintain privacy within their personal workspace.