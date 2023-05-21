Review: Earbuds with a burst of rich audio and vibrant color

Vibrant and purple - new earbuds for the consumer market. Image (C) Tim Sandle

For those seeking wireless earbuds that are stylish and which boast a super sound quality, then the latest offering from ACEFAST might be what you’re looking for. The new device is the ‘Crystal (2) Earbuds T8’, and these have been tested out by Digital Journal.

ACEFAST is a brand of the Shenzhen Houshuxia Technology Co., Ltd.

ACEFAST Earbud box. Image (C) Tim Sandle

The earbuds connect seamless, and they come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and a BES2600IHC Chip. The connection was made in a matter of seconds. Shanghai-based, Bestechnic markets several different types of chips, with the 2600IHC being optimal for sound-based portable devices.

ACEFAST unwrapped. Compact and ready to rock. Image (C) Tim Sandle

With the sound, the quality is very good, especially when bass is called for, delivering dynamic compression. Even with speech there is a sonic effect akin to surround sound, especially across the midrange.

Charging cable and ear protectors. Image (C) Tim Sandle

The earbuds have a good ergonomic design and fit into the ear fairly comfortably.

Focus on the earbud, ergonomically suitable for most ears. Image (C) Tim Sandle

In terms of run time, the earbuds deliver up to 7 hours of music or 4 hours of talking time. In our test, we recorded 6 hours 57 minutes when playing music streamed from a smartphone (a Samsung Galaxy, the earbuds also work with Apple smartphones).

Shine a light: Illuminated display on the ACEFAST earbuds. Image (C)Tim Sandle

Charging is relatively straightforward, by virtue of a 480mAh charging case which contains 45mAh batteries. The 4000 mAh battery supplies 1000 mA for a total of 4 hours.

In around ten minutes the earbuds have obtained sufficient charge to run for around 2 hours. With the monitoring of power, a seven-segment LED display details the remaining battery percentage on the case as well as with each earbud.

When not in use, earbuds slot into the side of the case and are securely held in place by magnets.

The earbuds are also waterproof, to level 4, which makes them ideal for everyday ware.

Instruction insert for the ACEFAST earbuds. Image (C)Tim Sandle

The sound is excellence. This is the product of the Scalable Vector Extension (SVE) AI call noise reduction technology, which is standard to the device. This variant has been designed to ensure a stable signal transmission and improved anti-interference.

The earbuds come in a range of vibrant colours, and they look stylish (the ones tested out where, as the images indicate, purple in colour; the other colours available are pink, blue, green, black, and white). The LED digital display alerts the user to what the device is doing, including power levels, and this matches the colour choice.

The ACEFAST T8 Wireless Earphones are available from Amazon, at a cost of around $66.