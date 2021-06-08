Revealed: The invisible, whizzing particles causing satellite damage

Chinese workers have spent six years carving tunnels through solid rock and raising concrete pillars above gorges and canyons in Montenegro, but the road in effect goes nowhere. - Copyright Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AFP Handout

Around our pane there are scores of invisible but powerful particles. These lie in Earth’s radiation belts, according to University of Otago research and they may explain how satellites become damaged when particle storms occur.

It is a potential hazard for satellites, exposed to a variety of sources of space radiation, to become damaged. The biggest impact is with the degradation in the power-generating capability of satellite solar panels.

The articles are in the form of tiny charged electrons and protons. As well as being capable of disrupting satellites these particles of the magnetosphere can also alter the form of ozone

This occurs through the charged particles interacting with a radio wave named electromagnetic ion cyclotron (EMIC). Essentially these radio waves form within Earth’s radiation belts, in the form of a longitudinal oscillation of the ions (and electrons) in a magnetized plasma (a gas of ions).

The inquiry has found that EMIC waves can impact far larger numbers of electrons than had previously been thought possible

The research shows that under certain conditions particle storms occur, where the particles accelerate and very fast speeds. At present there is no model to predict when and how these storms will occur. The research offers the possibility of a predictive model, which could help technologists to avoid satellite damage.

As principal scientist Dr Aaron Hendry states: “Knowing how many of these particles there are, as well as how fast they’re moving, is very important to us, so that we can make sure our satellites keep working”

As well as satellite damage, the presence of EMIC waves forces the loss of particles from the radiation belts. This leads to changes the amount of ozone present in atmosphere. The alteration to the chemistry of the atmosphere is connected to changes to the climate.

Understanding these particles, together with the formation of radiation belts, is important for advancing our understanding of what is happening to the climate (as triggered by alterations to ozone) as well as helping to prevent satellite damage.

By utilizing GPS technology (electron detectors carried by multiple Global Positioning System satellites), the researchers have begun to piece together an understanding of the patterns of the particles and the way EMIC waves knock charged electrons into the Earth’s atmosphere. The research appears in the journalGeophysical Research Letters, under the title “Evidence of Sub‐MeV EMIC‐Driven Trapped Electron Flux Dropouts From GPS Observations.”