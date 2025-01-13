Revealed: Most captivating AI tools of the moment

Connect with us

The survey raises some interesting insights about what generative AI tools are in demand among users.
The EU this year approved the world's first comprehensive rules to govern AI systems like ChatGPT
A new survey looking at the current and emerging artificial intelligence tools currently available has concluded that Odoo is the most captivating AI powered tool online, with an average visit duration of 18 minutes and 18 seconds (1,098 seconds).

JanitorAI is second, with an average visit of 14 minutes 10 seconds, and Replit is third, with 13 minutes 42 seconds. Perhaps surprisingly, given the level of publicity it receives, ChatGPT is twentieth, with an average visit of 6 minutes 16 seconds, and has the largest total visit duration per month, with 10.66 million days spent on the site overall.

The review comes from the eDiscovery firm Reveal, who assembled a list of AI-powered tools from online directories and then ranked them by average visit duration to see which users spend the longest time on.

The 100 tools with the most organic traffic, as well as Reveal’s own eDiscovery tool, Ask, then provided the seed list that was used to obtain data on each tool’s average visit duration from SimilarWeb. Average visit duration was used to rank these AI-powered tools. 

The outcomes are:

The most captivating AI tools by average visit duration
RankDomain nameAverage visit durationAverage monthly visitsTotal page viewsDifference to ChatGPT
1.Odoo18 minutes 18 seconds17,620,712351,800,047+192%
2.JanitorAI14 minutes 10 seconds40,918,874378,765,781+126%
3.Replit13 minutes 42 seconds7,544,823100,681,326+118%
4.GPTZero13 minutes 13 seconds6,042,91723,513,924+111%
5.Character.ai11 minutes 46 seconds211,261,1451,867,542,327+87%
6.Databricks11 minutes 43 seconds3,852,45344,216,428+87%
7.Midjourney10 minutes 44 seconds10,784,379262,399,610+71%
8.Chegg10 minutes 10 seconds23,378,627180,000,390+62%
9.Khan Academy10 minutes32,564,041188,334,297+59%
10.Coda9 minutes 51 seconds3,373,14747,604,746+57%
20.ChatGPT6 minutes 16 seconds2,444,887,6528,748,328,243=0%

AI-powered business software website Odoo captured user attention the best on average, with an average visit duration of 18 minutes 18 seconds across its 17.6 million monthly visits. This is over four minutes more than the next most captivating AI tool, with Odoo users spending nearly three times as long on Odoo than ChatGPT users did on ChatGPT.

Chatbot website JanitorAI is second, with an average visit of 14 minutes 10 seconds. JanitorAI recorded 40.9 million monthly visits, and its average visit was 126% above ChatGPT’s.

Coding automation site Replit third most captivating, with users spending 13 minutes 42 seconds on average on the site over 7.5 million monthly visits.

AI detector GPTZero is the fourth most captivating AI related tool, recording an average visit to the site of 13 minutes 13 seconds. Users visited the site 6 million times a month overall.

Chatbot website Character.ai is the fifth most captivating AI tool, with an average visit of 11 minutes 46 seconds. Overall, 1.7 million days were spent chatting on the site across the site’s 211.3 million monthly visits, the third-highest total for an AI-powered site.

Data analysis site Databricks is sixth, with an average visit of 11 minutes 43 seconds, and image generation site Midjourney is seventh, with 10 minutes 44 seconds.

Chegg, Khan Academy, and Coda round out the top 10, with average visits of 10 minutes 10 seconds, 10 minutes, and 9 minutes 51 seconds, respectively.

ChatGPT ranked twentieth for average visit duration, at 6 minutes 16 seconds. However, its 2.4 billion monthly visits see it as the AI powered site with the most time spent on it overall, with 10.66 million days spent per month on the site.

In this article:Artificial Intelligence, Consumers, Data, generative ai, Machine, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

