Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Reinventing cybersecurity: Goodbye VPN, hello SDP

One approach is building processes that authenticate privileged users and grant them access based on their own identities.
Avatar photo

Published

Miami-based Kaseya shut down its servers after the July 2 attack - Copyright AFP/File Fred TANNEAU
Miami-based Kaseya shut down its servers after the July 2 attack - Copyright AFP/File Fred TANNEAU

Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i, explains to Digital Journal why, despite other changes with technology, password control and maintenance remain as important as ever.

Boxley observes: “World Password Day is a day to acknowledge the pivotal role that passwords play in our digital lives. It is also a day that reminds us how prevalent cybercrime has become, and while creating strong and unique passwords and regularly changing them is critical, passwords must be considered a first-line, not the only-line, of defence.”

In assessing the robustness of different protective measures, Boxley fonds: “Historically, VPNs (virtual private networks) were considered a reliable line of defence against cyber threats, but their popularity is rapidly declining due to their limitations in terms of security, slow connection speeds, bandwidth constraints, configuration and management complexity, and high cost.”

One such approach is building processes that authenticate privileged users and grant them access based on their own identities.

As an alternative to the once mighty VPN, Boxleyputs forward: “On the other hand, Software-Defined Perimeters (SDP) are gaining popularity as a safer and more efficient alternative. Advanced implementations of SDP allow users to establish direct connections with application-level Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) tunnels, eliminating the involvement of third-party vendors in the data stream.”

As to how this works in practice, Boxley explains the intricacies of the technology: “With SDP, users have direct access to the data endpoints they need, without any intermediaries. In comparison to VPNs, only SDP can prevent lateral network attacks, enhance data transfer rates by up to 3x, and offer complete control over the data stream.”

In Boxley’s opinion, this approach is what most businesses need. He sates: “Bottom-line, bullet-proof passwords combined with SDP provide unparalleled security to eliminate cyber threats.”

It remains, says Boxley. That: “Passwords act as the first line of defence, while SDP’s advanced security features ensure only authorized users access the network and data endpoints, reducing the risk of cyberattacks, data breaches, and lateral network attacks on World Password Day, and all year round.”

In this article:Business, Management, Passwords, Site-to-Site VPN Market Share, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Life

Audio book narrators say AI is already taking away business

Those in the world of audio books say their field is already being transformed by artificial intelligence.

16 hours ago
Maintenance work intended to extend the life of the Panama Canal by a century is carried out in a drained lock near the Pacific Ocean, on May 12, 2023 Maintenance work intended to extend the life of the Panama Canal by a century is carried out in a drained lock near the Pacific Ocean, on May 12, 2023

World

Panama Canal maintenance work aims to extend its life by a century

The 50-mile (80-km) interocean byway was inaugurated by the U.S. in 1914. Since then, more than a million vessels have transited through.

10 hours ago

Business

Retail and consumer goods are bucking the recruitment trend

Four areas of technology are having a measurable impact on the retail market and they are likely to continue to drive new hires in...

1 hour ago

Tech & Science

Shutting the front door: Moving beyond passwords to protect data

A secure, tamper-free data archive that uses WORM media is very important.

2 hours ago