Review: The science of how bugs shape human culture

Butterfly on a leaf. Image by Tim Sandle

Insects are essential for the health of the planet and humans are more reliant upon the activities of insects than might appear. This is not only in relation to pollinators.

Insects are also embedded in cultural practices, manifest in art and form part of our societal relations. How deep does this go? The answer is very, as a fascinating new book points out.

Imagine this scene: you are sitting in an intricately carved chair, rocking back and forth to the rhythm of music from a bygone era. Your clothes are comfortable and colourful, your hair is perfectly in place, and there are oil paintings and textiles on the walls. Wood furniture, trim, and floors glimmer with a waxen sheen. Everything around you is composed of or inspired by bugs.

In a new popular science text, renowned entomologist Barrett Klein, PhD examines this phenomenon of how humans and insects relate on a cultural level in The Insect Epiphany: How Our Six-Legged Allies Shape Human Culture (Timber Press | Hachette; Oct 15, 2024).

The central theme is that our world would look very different if we did not have insects. This is not only because they are pollinators but because they inspire so many aspects of our culture.

Bee on a flower. Image by Tim Sandle.

Across the pages Klein investigates mysteries of sleep in societies of insects, creates entomo-art, and is ever on the search for curious connections that bind our lives with our six-legged allies.

Klein is well-placed to write the book. He studied entomology at Cornell University and the University of Arizona, fabricated natural history exhibits at the American Museum of Natural History, worked with honeybees for his PhD at the University of Texas at Austin, and spearheaded the Pupating Lab at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

For many years, Klein has celebrated biodiversity and the intersection of science and art and believes fully that embracing the beauty of insects can transform our lives and our world.

“The spellbinding diversity of insects is complemented by a diversity of humans and cultures,” Klein says, resulting in boundless inspiration and innovation.

The Insect Epiphany explores the ways we use insects’ bodies (for silk, pigments, food, medicine), how we try to recreate them (for flight technology, architecture, social structures), and how we mimic them (for fighting, yoga, music, fashion).

Throughout the book, the enormous impact insects have had on our civilization is highlighted by over 100 images: from ancient etchings to avant-garde art, from bug-based meals to haute couture fashion, and other interesting topics.

Butterly on a plant. Image by Tim Sandle.

“We can revel in knowing we are deeply connected to our multifarious and multifaceted neighbors. We can choose to celebrate insects, knowing that without them we would sacrifice significant aspects of our heritage, our humanity, and much of life as we know it.,” Klein says.

Celebrating the myriad ways insects have inspired many aspects of what makes us human, the book is a deeply insightful, utterly captivating, and surprisingly delightful love letter to bugs.