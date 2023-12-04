Reducing the digital health divide with novel wearable communication system

The integration of wearables into healthcare has been a focus of research and development for various institutions. Image by Peter H Charlton.

In recent years, wearable devices that use sensors to monitor biological signals have played an important role in healthcare. Such devices collect information, and the data enables providers to predict, diagnose and treat a variety of conditions.

Many wearables currently require significant infrastructure – such as satellites or arrays of antennas that use cellular signals – to transmit data. Consequently, such devices are inaccessible to rural and under-resourced communities.

To address this aspect of the digital health divide, University of Arizona researchers have set out to change that with a wearable monitoring device system that can send health data up to 15 miles – much farther than Wi-Fi or Bluetooth systems can – without any significant infrastructure.

According to Philipp Gutruf, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering, non-invasive wearable devices currently use the Internet to connect clinicians to patient data for aggregation and investigation.

“These Internet-based communication protocols are effective and well-developed, but they require cell coverage or internet connectivity and main-line power sources,” states Gutruf to Medical Xpress. “These requirements often leave individuals in remote or resource-constrained environments underserved.”

The new system Gutruf has developed uses a low power wide area network, or LPWAN, that offers 2,400 times the distance of Wi-Fi and 533 times that of Bluetooth. The new system uses LoRa, a patented type of LPWAN technology.

Gutruf’s laboratory developed circuitry and an antenna, which, in usual LoRa-enabled devices, is a large box that seamlessly integrates into the soft wearable. These electromagnetic, electronic and mechanical features enable it to send data to the receiver over a long distance.

To make the device almost imperceptible to the wearer, the researchers also enabled the recharge of its batteries over two meters of distance. The soft electronics, and the device’s ability to harvest power, are the keys to the performance of this first-of-its-kind monitoring system.

The soft mesh wearable is biosymbiotic, meaning it is custom 3D-printed to fit the user and is so unobtrusive it almost begins to feel like part of their body. The device, worn on the low forearm, stays in place even during exercise, ensuring high-quality data collection.

The wearable device and its communication system have the potential to aid remote monitoring in underserved rural communities, ensure high-fidelity recording in war zones, and monitor health in bustling cities.

The research has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research is titled “Biosymbiotic platform for chronic long-range monitoring of biosignals in limited resource settings.”