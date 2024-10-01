Rajavel Selvaraj Ganesan: An experienced business intelligence architect

Photo courtesy of Rajavel Selvaraj Ganesan

Solutions architect and technology evangelist Rajavel Selvaraj Ganesan has quickly emerged as a leader in a developing but critical sector of the technological world.

Vels, as he is commonly known to many, is an established business intelligence architect.

Different names might know this job title, which may sound complicated. However, in its simplest terms, Ganesan helps companies design management technology that enables executives to organize data and other forms of information to render their entities more productive and orderly.

Vels’s early years

Ganesan received a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering focusing on Computer Science and Engineering from India’s Anna University. He followed this effort by earning a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Project Management from Ulyanovsk State University in Russia. After completing his education, he embarked on a decade-and-a-half-long career applying this unique craft.

Vels’s career

Vels’s work has included serving as a Solutions Architect for Express LLC (now known as Phoenix LLC). In this position, he built enterprise business intelligence solutions systems, helped the company launch new products, and constructed mobile apps for iPhone and iPad devices. He also served the Express/Bonobos/Upwest brands.

Many credit his upward trek through the corporate world and firm establishment in the business intelligence architect field on a unique mix of management skills and technical understanding in data warehousing, visualization, reporting, and advanced analytics disciplines.

Moreover, Vels never shies away from a challenge. While you and others might not enjoy perusing mountains of data, he understands the critical task of business intelligence architecture and embraces the effort with a bright smile. Routinely studying these significant amounts of information helps his clients figure out challenging and often complex issues.

What inspired Vels to enter this profession?

Ganesan believes that technology implementation may solve or significantly improve many global community concerns. His desire to help resolve these obstacles inspired him to choose the business intelligence architect path.

Does Vels wish to share any accomplishments and recognitions?

For making his imprint on the technological world, Vels has been bestowed honors, including the MicroStrategy Master Award from 2017-2019 and then again from 2021-2024, the Tableau Ambassador Award from Salesforce from 2021-2024, a 2024 Global Recognition Award, and a 2024 Bronze recognition at Globee Awards for Technology Architect.

What challenges has Vels overcome?

Vels said that visualizing solutions to problems sometimes proves challenging and requires those charged with finding remedies to place extra focus on the task at hand.

“Sometimes, opening the eyes for the team working on implementation proves challenging,” he said.

What future goals or aspirations does Vels have?

Vels has both short-term and long-term goals. Shortly, he dreams of becoming an organization’s Director of Analytics. When asked about his long-term aspirations, he listed occupying the position of either Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), or Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at a technology corporation as his principal desire.

Conclusion

Rajavel Selvaraj Ganesan, or Vels, has enjoyed a steep rise to the upper reaches of the information technology world. Despite his remarkable accomplishments, Vels hopes to take his vision, abundant technological expertise, and respected management style; he continues to inspire by wishing to sit at the head of a table in a corporate board room one day.

To follow Vels on social media, please visit X and LinkedIn .