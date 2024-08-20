Raj Jaiswal’s vision for AI-powered, scalable systems

Photo courtesy of Raj Jaiswal

Traditional supply chain practices are struggling to keep up with an increasingly digital world. Whether it’s due to inefficient inventory management or an inability to predict changes in the market, legacy supply chain models are simply incapable of handling the intricacies of modern logistics.

The answer, according to founder and software engineer Raj Jaiswal, is artificial intelligence. This tech expert has mastered the art of applying cutting-edge technology to real-world problems. Over the course of his career, he’s implemented AI and developed scalable systems across various industries, including consumer goods, health tech, and on-demand logistics. His latest project, Neyon, is set to transform the way consumers shop online, allowing e-commerce storefronts to easily scale operations and meet the rapidly evolving demand of the modern shopper.

Pioneering innovation across industries

Hailing from Gujarat, India, Raj Jaiswal inherited his business mindset from his parents, both of whom were entrepreneurs who built their ventures from the ground up. They instilled in him the same entrepreneurial spirit that brought them success, and as a result, Jaiswal grew up with a deep-seated drive for innovation and problem-solving. This mindset complemented his natural fascination for technology, and it inevitably led him to the U.S., where Jaiswal set out to create a career that perfectly intersected tech and business.

After completing his master’s in innovation management and entrepreneurship at Brown University, Jaiswal founded Fetchum, an on-demand delivery service for college students. The startup was accepted into Brown’s Summer B-Lab incubator, and Jaiswal managed to raise $100,000 in pre-seed funding.

With this major success under his belt, Jaiswal later joined Circulation, a startup that focused on providing non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to patients needing transport to medical appointments. There, he accomplished various tasks, including developing the scheduling and booking systems and integrating the platform with major ridesharing platforms.

However, he also leveraged cutting-edge computational logistics to develop sophisticated real-time matching algorithms capable of handling a high volume of requests. This would be crucial in allowing the platform to scale accordingly as more people utilized the technology, ensuring that patients received timely transport without overwhelming the system. Thanks to his efforts, Circulation attained rapid success and was eventually acquired by Modivcare.

Later in his career, Jaiswal would face an even greater challenge: improving scalability for the global supply chain network at Gopuff, where he was tasked with leading a team of six engineers and taking the reins in several high-impact projects.

Offering 24-hour, low-cost delivery of tens of thousands of products across the globe, Gopuff not only relies on highly intricate logistics systems but also produces massive amounts of data to make real-time decisions and predictions — posing a significant challenge to scalability.

To this end, Jaiswal implemented an event-driven microservices architecture that could rapidly respond to fluctuations in market demand and stock quantities, drastically improving system scalability and responsiveness. He also led the development of more efficient data pipelines that streamlined Gopuff’s ETL (extract, transform, load) workflows and optimized the performance and reliability of its supply chain services. The result was significant cost savings and better operational efficiency. By promoting better scalability practices powered by artificial intelligence, Jaiswal also ensured that Gopuff could maintain a high level of service even as it expanded its offerings and customer base.

Scaling e-commerce with Neyon

Most recently, Jaiswal has returned to his entrepreneurial roots by founding Neyon, hoping to improve online shopping experiences at every scale.

It all started when he was unable to find a specific style of coat while shopping online. Upon discovering that traditional e-commerce search engines were riddled with inefficiencies, Jaiswal realized that artificial intelligence held the key to modernizing e-commerce product discovery and scaling it for today’s businesses.

By leveraging emerging technology like natural language processing, Neyon can intelligently interpret a user’s search and dynamically filter through a vendor’s offerings, returning much more robust and meaningful results than a traditional search engine that relies on strict keywords and brand names. Customers can also upload images of clothing they like but can’t describe, and Neyon will use advanced computer vision to find matches. Finally, thanks to machine learning algorithms, Neyon allows for dynamic product recommendations that match a user’s style, viewing history, and past purchases.

Thanks to these AI-powered technologies, Neyon can help e-commerce brands increase sales and improve customer satisfaction without the need for additional personnel. It achieves results that would normally require inordinate manual labor, such as exhaustively tagging thousands of products with various keywords — and in doing so, it empowers brands to dramatically scale business success without significant expense.

Creating a lasting impact on scalable systems

Raj Jaiswal has dedicated his career to creating scalable systems, and by utilizing tech like artificial intelligence, the potential results are not insignificant. Specifically, Jaiswal predicts that AI-powered supply chain systems can reduce lost sales caused by depleted stock by 35–65%, reduce overall logistics costs by 20–30%, and increase overall revenue by 3–5%.

Clearly, the benefits of artificial intelligence are not to be ignored. This groundbreaking tech is changing the way industry-leading enterprises are thinking about scalability, allowing experts like Raj Jaiswal to build supply chain systems with the future in mind. And as Jaiswal puts it, the world is “just scratching the surface of what AI can do.”