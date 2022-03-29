‘Radical’ new approach improves plastic recycling technologies

There is increasing international alarm over the sheer volumes of fossil-fuel based plastics entering the environment - Copyright AFP/File Luis ACOSTA

As a means to address plastic pollution, chemists have succeeded in breaking down plastic into its constituent molecular building blocks and in recovering over 90 percent of them. This discovery, from ETH Zurich, promises to deliver a significant step towards ‘true’ plastic recycling.

Plastics are formed from polymers. These are generated by transforming small molecular building blocks into long chains of molecules that bond together. The resultant polymers are used to create plastics including PET and polyurethane.

Over decades much of the research into plastics has centered on polymer creation, with far less attention afforded to the breaking down of the polymer chains (depolymerisation). The Swiss researchers have been examining these processes down to the level of deconstructing polymers into their individual building blocks (or monomers).

The breakdown process is not easy since there are a range of different polymers, often used in combination. Furthermore, the breakdown process is dependent upon the process used to create the plastic – and a rage of different fabrication technologies are available and in industrial use.

A further issue that has hampered depolymerisation research is that the degradation process requires considerable amounts of energy, to the level that invariably requires less energy to create plastics than it does to break plastics down. This has made many environmentally sound attempts to recycle plastics economically unviable.

Working with polymethacrylates (polymers used to create plastics like Plexi Glass) created using a polymerisation technique called reversible addition-fragmentation chain-transfer polymerisation (RAFT), the Swiss researchers have shown how these polymer chains can rapidly and economically be broken down back to their base monomers.

The process utilizes the chemical group present at the end of the polymer chain. This is worked on by heating the polymer solvent mixture to 120°C, which creates “radicals” at the end of a polymethacrylate chain. The creation of the radicals triggers the depolymerisation process.

Trials so far have shown a 92 percent recovery of the base monomers, signalling the application of the technology for plastic recycling.

The researchers are planning to extend the process to polystyrene, which is a widespread, plastic that is used in the production of Styrofoam.

The research appears in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, with the paper headed “Reversing RAFT Polymerization: Near-Quantitative Monomer Generation Via a Catalyst-Free Depolymerization Approach.”