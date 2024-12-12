Connect with us

Quantum technologies: Preparing your business for the next tech revolution

Photo by Sarah Coleman
“Quantum technologies are the next revolution in technology.”

With those words, Katanya Kuntz, co-founder and CEO of Qubo Consulting Corp. and a quantum physicist, highlighted how quantum innovations are set to reshape industries. 

Speaking with Digital Journal during the Launch Party at Innovation Week YYC, Kuntz discussed the revolutionary potential of quantum computing, sensors, and communication systems, as well as the timeline for when businesses can expect these technologies to arrive.

She used the example of a rat trying to find the best way through a maze to explain how quantum computers are faster than regular computers. Where a traditional computer would have to take the same approach as the rat, to try each possible route one at a time, “a quantum computer can harness the superposition principle and actually try multiple routes all simultaneously,” she said.

“We are now in the second revolution of quantum, where we can actually use atoms, tiny little particles, to do the computing, the sensing, even the communication,” Kuntz explained. 

While quantum optimization systems are already being used in areas like logistics, Kuntz clarified, “A full-fledged quantum computer… we don’t have that yet. There’s still a quantum race going on, and so we’re expecting it to come in the next five to 15 years.”

Looking ahead, Kuntz emphasized the importance of preparing for the quantum future, particularly in areas like data security and encryption. 

“In the future, you would hopefully have encryption in place that would be not vulnerable to being attacked,” she said. She also expressed excitement about the possibilities of quantum sensors in fields like transportation, healthcare, and energy grid optimization.

Learn how your business can get quantum-ready

Curious about how your business can prepare for the quantum era? Watch the full interview to learn about three practical steps businesses can take right now to stay ahead of this revolutionary technology.

