Q&A: Oil and gas eating microbes lead the gold hydrogen production

Oil and natural gas-eating microorganisms are being used to produce a new renewable energy source, referred to as “gold hydrogen”. Gold hydrogen is a term commonly applied to hydrogen that occurs naturally, that is generated by geological processes. The processing of the hydrogen can reduce costs as well as producing lower emissions when compared with other means of hydrogen production.

One company operating in this sector is Gold H2, a Houston-based biotech company. Gold H2 leverages near-abandoned oil wells to inject the microbes into depleted oil fields, who then process the residual oil, producing low-carbon hydrogen.

This process aims to extend the cycle of the oil and gas industry assets and it results in $.80/kg hydrogen.

To discover more, Digital Journal spoke with Gold H2’s CEO Prabhdeep “Prab” Singh Sekhon. The answers to our questions are somewhat brief, but they provide an indication of the biotechnology.

Digital Journal: What is the species of bacterium involved?

Prabhdeep Singh: We cannot provide the species but the microbes we work with are anaerobic, fermentative bacteria that are indigenous to oil reservoirs.

[Digital Journal note: It is assumed a cocktail of bacteria are used. There are a range of sulphate-reducing bacteria (such as species of Desulfatibacillum), nitrate-reducing bacteria (such as Aromatoleum species), and metal-reducing bacteria capable of performing the bioremediation. Hopefully, peer-reviewed details will emerge in time].

DJ: Are the organisms genetically modified?

Singh: No- we use wild type organisms. Depending on the application, they may have been selected through ALE (adapted laboratory evolution) – a process that selects for certain traits through evolutionary pressure (like breeding dogs for certain traits).

DJ: Have you patented the organisms or the process?

Singh: We have 3 patents pending- 1) overall process, 2) equipment used in process, 3) purpose-built lab equipment for testing.

DJ: How does the process of oil remediation work?

Singh: Microbes and nutrients (think multivitamin so the microbes can thrive/be healthy) are injected into the subsurface where they feed on and ferment residual crude oil. The process produces CO2 and H2 which are both co-produced. On the topside, CO2 is separated and reinjected into the subsurface for sequestration, leaving a low carbon hydrogen product.

DJ: How fast is the process and what sorts of volumes can it deal with?

Singh: From injection to production depends on the reservoir specifics but is often weeks to months. Once H2 breakthrough occurs, production should be maintained at a relative steady state (minus decline). We expect ~1 ton H2 per well per day. So, in a field with 50 production wells- 50 tons H2/ day.

DJ: Are there any toxic by-products?

Singh: No.

DJ: What are the costs of a typical remediation project?

Singh: The levelized cost of H2 production is ~$0.80.

DJ: What else are you working on?

Singh: We are exploring how our expertise can play a role in geological hydrogen production or hydrogen storage projects.